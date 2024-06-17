Milton Public Library launches trio of summer programs to engage youth

Milton Public Library is excited to announce a trio of initiatives starting on June 22 to enrich the community's youth: the annual Read and Ride program in partnership with Milton Transit, the TD Summer Reading Club, and the Summer Giving Campaign.

These programs promote literacy, community involvement, and accessible transportation throughout the summer months.

The launch event will be held on June 22, 2024, from 1:15 PM to 4:00 PM at the Main Library, 1010 Main Street East, Milton, Ontario. Mayor Gordon Krantz will deliver the opening remarks.

The Read and Ride program, a collaboration between Milton Transit and the Milton Public Library, offers free transit rides to youth aged 16 and under. This initiative not only provides a safe and convenient mode of transportation for our young community members but also encourages their engagement with the library. Participants simply need to show a validated Milton Public Library card to the bus driver upon boarding. Free transit validation stickers will be available at all Milton Public Library branches starting June 22.

In addition, the Milton Public Library will kick off the TD Summer Reading Club, Canada's largest bilingual summer reading program. This year's theme, "To the Stars," invites young readers to embark on an interstellar journey through reading. Participants can join the TD Summer Reading Club by using Beanstack to receive a digital notebook and web access code, enhancing their online experience with book reviews, jokes, and interactions with peers across Canada.

The Summer Giving Campaign, in partnership with the MCRC, also begins on June 22. This initiative supports the Infant Food Bank and encourages library patrons to donate high-demand items like baby food and diapers. Participants of the Summer Giving Campaign can earn weekly entry codes for prize draws by making qualified donations at any library branch, promoting community support and engagement.

"The Read and Ride program, along with the TD Summer Reading Club and the Summer Giving Campaign, collectively exemplify our commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and community access for our younger residents. By merging the resources of the Milton Public Library with free transit, and providing engaging reading and giving opportunities, we empower our youth to explore, grow, and contribute positively to our community all summer long," said Sarah Douglas-Murray, CEO/Chief Librarian, Milton Public Library.

"With every passing summer, the Read and Ride program continues to grow more popular with the youth in our community. The program provides youth the opportunity to explore the Town while taking advantage of the many programs and resources offered by the Milton Public Library," added Tony D'Alessandro, Director, Milton Transit.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter