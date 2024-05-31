Minneapolis Police Officer ‘Ambushed’ and Shot Dead by Man He Thought Needed Help, Say Authorities

Officer Jamal Mitchell was shot dead after trying to help victims during a shooting on May 30

Minneapolis Police Department/Facebook Jamal Mitchell

A Minneapolis police officer has died after being "ambushed" by a shooter he was trying to help.

On Thursday, May 30, Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a double shooting in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South, Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell confirmed during a news conference.

Blackwell stated officers received and exchanged gunfire immediately upon arrival before Officer Jamal Mitchell was injured and taken to HCMC hospital, where he later died.

The Assistant Chief confirmed a second officer received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers rendering first aid on them.

During the conference, Blackwell confirmed two adult victims with gunshot wounds were located on the scene; one was pronounced deceased, and a second was "gravely injured."

Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP Law enforcement officers salute Minneapolis police Officer Jamal Mitchell as he is escorted to a waiting medical examiner's vehicle in Minneapolis

Blackwell added that a firefighter had also received non-life-threatening injuries during the gunfire.

Mayor Jacob Frey said during the news conference, "Today the city of Minneapolis lost a hero in police officer Jamal Mitchell. This officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others."

“Today is a devastating day in the city of Minneapolis,” he added, calling the victim a "courageous hero." Per NBC News, Mitchell was a father and engaged to be married.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans added during the conference, "This is happening far too often in the state of Minnesota and something definitely needs to change."

"What we had today is another police officer that was killed in the line of duty ... was rushing towards danger, who answered a call for service and the first thing he did when he got out of his car was try to help victims ... and he was ambushed," Evans said.

He confirmed an innocent bystander was believed to have also been shot in the area where Mitchell was injured about two blocks away from the original calls' area. The bystander is thought to be in critical condition, per Evans.

Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Jamal Mitchell's vigil

He confirmed they believed there was "some level of acquaintance" among the people in the apartment, but officers still "need to uncover the motive" for the shooting.

Minneapolis Police Department didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar was among those paying tribute to Mitchell on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "Devastated to learn about the MPD officer killed and another critically injured this evening as they were working to keep our community safe. [My husband] John [D. Bessler] and I are praying for both their families and all those impacted by this tragedy."



