A Minnesota community mourns

Two police officers and a paramedic were fatally shot early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb. Also in the news: Hundreds have been arrested for expressing support for deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "Oppenheimer" took the British Academy Film Awards while "Barbie" shined at the People's Choice Awards last night.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. We're keeping this list of Presidents' Day sales updated all day.

Here is the news to know Monday

Two police officers, first responder killed in domestic violence call

Seven children — ranging in age from 2 to 15 — were among those in the home when police arrived to a domestic abuse call in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville early Sunday. Responding officers spent "quite a bit of time" negotiating with the suspect, who was reportedly armed and barricaded with family members, before the suspect opened fire, killing Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. The shooter also died. Read more

Hundreds of officers tried to protect the Super Bowl parade. Here's why it wasn't enough.

Russian officials waffle on Navalny's cause of death as supporters arrested

Over 400 Russian supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week in an Arctic prison, have been arrested for paying tributes as modest as laying flowers at the impromptu memorials that have sprung up across the country, a Russian rights group reported Sunday.

Navalny, 47, was an unrelenting critic of President Vladimir Putin, even after surviving a nerve agent poisoning and receiving multiple prison terms.

How did Navalny die? Prison officials told Navalny's mother on Saturday that he suffered "sudden death syndrome" and that his body would soon be handed over to the family. But later Navalny's lawyers were told that the cause of death was not established and the body would not be returned to the family until the investigation was concluded.

President Joe Biden blamed the death of Navalny on Putin and put the Russian leader on notice that the U.S. was exploring consequences.

What does Navalny's death mean for Russia? Navalny's death deprives Russia of one of its most effective − and fearless − political rivals to Putin, who has long silenced his critics. But it is unlikely, Russia experts say, to transform or weaken Putin's authoritarian grip on his country.

Story continues

Police officers watch a woman laying flowers to pay tribute to Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Parts of Southern California under evacuation warning as new atmospheric river storm hits

Warnings for Santa Barbara County will last through Wednesday as burn areas and locations near rivers are expected to swell with rain fall. The storm is a continuation of the atmospheric river, which dumped over a foot of rain in Los Angeles, and could bring up to eight inches of rain in the mountains causing mudslides. The storm is predicted to bring waves of up to 20 feet in Santa Barbara County. Read more

Donald Trump faces more than $500 million in legal penalties

Former President Donald Trump faces a combined $536.8 million in losses from two massive courtroom defeats, which he says were political hit jobs aimed at stalling his steamroller campaign for the GOP nomination. Trump has vowed to appeal the decisions after a New York judge ruled Trump had spent years fraudulently inflating the value of real estate holdings, and a federal jury in Manhattan ordered Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case. Does Trump have the cash?

Trump is now selling $399 gold sneakers?

Former President Donald Trump introduces his signature shoes at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia on Feb. 17, 2024.

Keep scrolling

Stars around the world celebrate at BAFTAS, People's Choice Awards

From California to England, Sunday was a festive night for film and fashion. Atomic bomb epic "Oppenheimer" won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards in London, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month. Emma Stone took home the BAFTA for Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things." Meanwhile, laughter and some on-screen singing highlighted the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, where Adam Sandler received an Icon Award and "Barbie" scored Movie of the Year. Check out the red carpets from the BAFTAs and the PCAs.

Emma Stone poses in the Winners Room with the Leading Actress Award during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Photo of the day: East dazzles in NBA All-Star game

The East team defeated the West, 211-186, in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It’s the highest-scoring All-Star Game in history and the Eastern Conference became the first team to surpass the 200-point mark. Read more

Eastern Conference guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: A Minnesota community mourns