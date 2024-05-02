Mint juleps and fascinators - the Kentucky Derby is running on Saturday. Plus, is LeBron calling it a career?

The greatest two minutes in sports





It’s time to don your fanciest hat, and order a mint julep, because the 150th Kentucky Derby is Saturday. The event is steeped in tradition, like the brightly-colored fashion and the loud hats (fascinators, the official name), or the mint julep, which is the event’s signature drink. Here’s more about the traditions and event history that you might not know. And a guide to getting your hands on some specialty bourbons.

Back when I was a young college student, excited to learn about journalism, one of the first pieces we were assigned to read was a first-person account of the Kentucky Derby. It’s been a loved piece ever since that I break out every year, so here’s ‘The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved,’ written by Hunter S. Thompson in 1970, if you need something to get you in the mindset of everyone flocking to Louisville.

On to the actual race itself, there’s already been a scratch. Encino will not race on Saturday, while Epic Ride takes his place. Here’s a look at what we know about the field ahead of the big race.

If you’re not trekking to Churchill Downs and opted to watch at home, mint juleps aren’t as hard to make as you might think. We also have a fun quiz to see how much you know about the first ever Kentucky Derby.

Here’s how to watch the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

NBA playoffs moving along, without LeBron James

We’re less than two months from the 2024 NBA Draft, where Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, could be drafted as high as the second round. But, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and the superstar was questioned if this was his last game as a Laker, or last game, period. James didn’t have an answer.

It’s been somewhat common knowledge that LeBron was hoping to play for whatever team were to draft his son, so the two could play together. But the odds of a father-son duo has diminished significantly in the last year. LeBron is 39 years old, and concluding his 20th season in the NBA, while Bronny just finished his first season of college basketball at the University of Southern California after recovering from a cardiac arrest episode that revealed a congenital heart defect.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals. It’s the only matchup that has been completely determined. The Oklahoma City Thunder have also advanced, but they’re awaiting the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, which the Mavs lead 3-2.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics advanced to the conference semifinals with a series win over the Miami Heat. Two more semifinal teams could be named tonight, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-2 series lead over the Orlando Magic, and the New York Knicks have a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Indiana Pacers could also send the Milwaukee Bucks packing, but that matchup isn’t until Friday.

