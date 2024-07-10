Mirage Casino closing this month, but it has $1.6 million in prizes to pay out first

Thanks to a Nevada gaming policy, casino players have a chance to win over $1.6 million at the Las Vegas Mirage Hotel and Casino before it closes its doors on July 17.

Attendees have the chance to play slots or table games to win prizes during the “Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway,” which started July 9 and promises to payout over $1.6 million in cash, the casino said.

Casinos have to create a plan to pay out their progressive jackpots before they close, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The casino said gamers have the chance to win $1.2 million in slot machine prizes and $400,000 at table games.

$1.2 million in slot machine prizes

Players interested in trying their hand at slots can play the game with their free Hard Rock Unity Card, which is inserted for each drawing to be eligible to win. Drawings will be held every hour from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 9-13 and again on July 16.

Participants must be 21 years and older to play the games. One winner will be selected each hour. The winner must identify themselves at the Unity Players Club desk within five minutes of their win. If they do not, another player will be selected. All players are eligible to win more than once.

The prizes will be given to the winner in a voucher that can be redeemed for cash at the Mirage Casino Cage. All vouchers must be claimed by July 16 at 11:59 p.m., the hotel said.

How to play Spades: Step-by-step guide to learn card game (with pictures!)

How much cash can you win at the Mirage?

Before July 17, the Mirage is giving away over $1.6 million in cash prizes. The prizes will be given away for the table games and slot machines that are played.

How much cash is guaranteed each day?

The hotel said that the following guaranteed amounts will be given away.

July 9-11: $200,000, each day.

July 12-13: $250,000, each day.

July 16: $100,000

Why is the Mirage closing?

After more than three decades of business, Las Vegas' famed Mirage Hotel and Casino announced in May it will be shutting its doors.

The hotel's announcement was posted on its Facebook page on May 15. However, the hotel's post revealed that this is not the end of the road for its entertainment.

The business announced the resort will reopen in 2027 as Hard Rock Las Vegas.

"We look forward to the beginning of an exciting journey into a new era as Hard Rock Las Vegas will ignite the Strip with entertainment, innovation and world-class hospitality,” the post read.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Mirage Casino is closing, but it has $1.6M to pay out first