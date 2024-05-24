Missing 12-year-old from Kansas City believed to have been on way to school on bus

Police asked for help finding a missing 12-year-old believed to have been headed to school on a school bus in Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Nabintu Bahati was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near East 11th Street and Woodland Avenue, on the border of the Parkview and Forgotten Homes neighborhoods, said Capt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

Nabintu was described as a Black female, about 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, Becchina said. No clothing description was available.

Police asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of the endangered child to call 911.