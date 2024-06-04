Missing Kansas City woman found dead in Lee’s Summit, investigation continues: Police

A woman last seen in the 4100 block of Tracy Avenue in Kansas City the morning of May 13 has been found dead in Lee’s Summit.

The body of Alyssa McMurry, 23, was found in Lee’s Summit on May 17, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

The Star previously reported on her disappearance on May 16, saying her family was concerned for her safety and health and well-being. Police said they waited on a positive confirmation of her identity from the medical examiners’ office before informing the public.

The exact location of where McMurry was found was not disclosed.

Capt. Ronda Montgomery with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the case is currently a death investigation, but they have not yet ruled on a cause of death.