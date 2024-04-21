Missing Man Was Found Headless in Fish Tank in 2018 — But Who Killed Him?

Brian Egg's case is featured on 'Unsolved,' hosted by James Patterson and streaming on Fox Nation

San Francisco Police Department Brian Egg

A new true crime series on Fox Nation hosted by James Patterson delves into unsolved murders and their unanswered questions.

“It’s hard to forget a murder mystery,” Patterson says in the trailer for Unsolved with James Patterson, which premiered in March. “Especially one that's unresolved.”

The third episode of Unsolved, which is streaming on Fox Nation, examines the brutal murder of Brian Egg, whose headless corpse was found inside a fish tank in his San Francisco home in 2018. (An exclusive clip of the episode is shown below.)

PEOPLE previously reported that Egg, 65, had been reported missing a week before his remains were found floating in the tank. Police were called to the home when neighbors spotted two men at the residence.

One of the men, Robert McCaffrey, who was inside the residence, was arrested. The other, Lance Silva, was arrested hours later at a nearby hotel. A cleaning crew had been hired to clean the place.

Related: Headless Body Found Floating in Fish Tank Identified as Missing Man

In an affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Egg’s credit card has been used to buy a BMW. A car salesman identified Silva as the person who purchased the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Silva allegedly used the stolen credit card to pay the cleaning company, police said at the time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Both men were charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, but the charges were eventually dropped, according to a report from ABC 7.

No one has been charged since.

Episode 3 of Unsolved, “The Fish Tank,” aims to shine more light on the case.

“In this episode, viewers will hear from Egg’s closest neighbor and friends from the area along with an investigative reporter who describes all the bizarre twists and turns in the hunt for Brian’s still unnamed killer,” says a Fox Nation press release.

According to the release, other episodes of the series examine the 2017 killing of Nanette Krentel, a rural Louisiana pre-school teacher and wife of the local fire chief, and the killing of Utah student Elizabeth Salgado, who went missing in 2015 before her remains were found in 2018.

Unsolved with James Patterson is currently streaming on Fox Nation.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.