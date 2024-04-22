‘Missing’ Shows, Found! The Latest on Snowpiercer, Severance, Holey Moley, Rings of Power, 61st Street and Others

Someone find a really, really large milk carton, because we have some “missing” TV shows to report on!

In these times of “un-renewals” and “disappeared” content, TV shows more than ever have had a tendency to go “missing” after being renewed, or after a finale airs. So, as we do now and again, let’s see if TVLine can help hunt down your MIA favorite.

The “Lost & Found” list below covers three and only three kinds of shows, so read these parameters very closely before you “What about…?” us:

❶ Renewed a long time ago, but it has been crickets 🦗 since.

❷ Last aired at least nine months ago, and there is still no official word on cancellation or renewal.

❸ Has been on midseason “hiatus” for… a while.

Period.

This is not a Renewed/Cancelled scorecard. Far from it. No, this is a recurring status report on select shows that have been out of sight but not out of mind for their patient fans.

Peruse the list below and then hit the comments and tell us which TV series you are (still!) impatiently waiting for.

61ST STREET (The CW)

61ST STREET (The CW)

Last aired: Season 1 aired on AMC April 10 through May 29, 2022. Season 2 was scrapped at AMC before it could air, as part of a cost-cutting measure (and despite the fact that all episodes had already been filmed). The CW then swooped in to offer Season 2 a home.

Current status: The CW originally planned to air both seasons back-to-back on Mondays last fall — but when the Hollywood strikes hit, 61st Street (among other programs) got bumped from the schedule. TVLine is hearing that a summer 2024 timetable has now been penciled in.

ALEX RIDER (Freevee)

ALEX RIDER (Freevee)

Last aired: Season 2 of the British spy thriller dropped Dec. 3, 2021, on Amazon’s ad-supported Freevee service. Production on Season 3 began Jan. 19, 2023 (in the UK and Malta) and wrapped that spring.

Update: All eight episodes of the “shocking conclusion to this chapter of Alex’s journey of self-discovery” (or what some have called that specific series’ final season) dropped on April 5.

THE A WORD (Sundance TV)

THE A WORD (Sundance TV)

Last aired: The A Word’s six-episode Season 3 aired Stateside at the end of 2020, on Sundance TV. A Ralph & Katie spinoff following the characters played by Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy and their first year of married life was announced in August 2020 and premiered across the pond on Oct. 5 on BBC One (watch trailer).

Current Ralph & Katie status: A Stateside release, on cable or streaming, has not yet been announced.

CONDOR (MGM+)

CONDOR (MGM+)

Last aired: Season 2 of the former Audience Network thriller series aired in August 2020 — on Epix, which had acquired its first two seasons. Epix (now known as MGM+) announced in February 2022 that it was in development with a third season of Condor (as well as a Season 2 for Chapelwaite).

Update: Though development on more Chapelwaite has been scrapped, Condor‘s own fate remains TBD.

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Max)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Max)

Last aired: Season 2 of the darkly comedic thriller was released May 26, 2022. “We did two — we should probably be done,” Emmy-nominated star and EP Kaley Cuoco told People.com in May 2022. “There’s definitely interest [from others] in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

Update: Cuoco announced in January 2024 that The Flight Attendant has in fact been grounded forever.

HACKS (Max)

HACKS (Max)

Last aired: Season 2 streamed May 12 through June 2, 2022 — shortly after which Season 3 was ordered. Production on Season 3 began in December 2022 but then paused in February 2023, as series lead Jean Smart underwent and recovered from an undisclosed heart procedure. Production resumed in mid-March but paused again for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Update: Season 3 will premiere Thursday, May 2 on Max, starting with the first two episodes.

HOLEY MOLEY (ABC)

HOLEY MOLEY (ABC)

Last aired: Season 4 aka “Holey Moley Fore-Ever” aired May 3 through July 12, 2022.

Current status: As of April 2024, no decisions have been made on the extreme mini-golf competition’s fate.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER (Prime Video)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER (Prime Video)

Last aired: Season 1 of the not-inexpensive fantasy saga adaptation streamed Sept. 1 through Oct. 14, 2022.

Current status: Season 2 wrapped filming in June 2023, and reportedly will premiere on Prime Video later this year.

MASTER OF NONE (Netflix)

MASTER OF NONE (Netflix)

Last aired: Season 1 of the Emmy-winning comedy from co-star Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang dropped Nov. 6, 2015… Season 2 followed a year-and-a-half later… and a pandemic- (and other things-) delayed Season 3 arrived a full four years after that, in May 2021. Subtitled Moments in Love, Season 3 no longer focused on Ansari’s Dev, but instead, on Denise (played by Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe).

Current status: Netflix says that the series has not been cancelled.

THE NEVERS (HBO)

THE NEVERS (HBO)

Last aired: The first half of the 12-episode first season concluded on May 16, 2021. Season 1B — which began filming in June 2021 and wrapped that December — was originally pencilled in to premiere in 2022.

Update: After Warner Bros. Discovery decided that The Nevers would no longer finish its season on HBO, the entirety of Season 1 (including six never-seen episodes!) instead streamed on Tubi and Roku.

NURSES (???)

NURSES (???)

Last aired: Season 1 of the Canadian medical drama aired Stateside on NBC from December 2020 through February 2021.

Current status: Though a second (and apparently final) season aired in Canada in Summer 2022, NBC has no plans to give it a Stateside home.

THE ORVILLE (Hulu)

THE ORVILLE (Hulu)

Last aired: Season 3 aka The Orville: New Horizons streamed June 2 through Aug. 4, 2022. When TVLine spoke with series creator/star Seth MacFarlane after the finale, he said that one sticky wicket was, “How do I work it into everything else that’s now going on?” (including but not limited to his Ted prequel series for Peacock). “I will say that I get as emotionally invested in the show as any of the fans, so I will find a way to do it if there is a Season 4.”

Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, told TVLine in January 2023, “It’s a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives…. But we don’t have anything to share right now.” (As of Nov. 29 — after Adrianne Palicki hinted at cancellation — there are no official updates.)

Current status: “All I can say is the same thing that Hulu said, which is the show is not dead,” MacFarlane told TVLine in January 2024. “Nobody has told me that it’s dead from the network, so we’re proceeding under those auspices.”

PACHINKO (Apple TV+)

PACHINKO (Apple TV+)

Last aired: Season 1 of the multi-generational, multi-lingual family drama streamed March 25 through April 29, 2022. Season 2 was ordered on the day of the finale’s release.

Current status: Filming on Pachinko Season 2 wrapped back in June 2023, but Apple TV+ has yet to announce any timetable for its release.

THE POLITICIAN (Netflix)

THE POLITICIAN (Netflix)

Last aired: Season 2 of the Ben Platt-led dramedy released all seven episodes back on June 19, 2020.

Current status: Season 3 has not officially been ordered — but there is no real rush, either. As show boss Ryan Murphy once explained to Collider, “Where Season 2 ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final[, presidential] race. That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is…. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit.”

RATCHED (Netflix)

RATCHED (Netflix)

Last aired: The Sarah Paulson-led One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest “origin story” developed by Ryan Murphy received a two-season order right out of the gate; Season 1 dropped on Sept. 18, 2020. In the summer of 2022, Paulson reportedly told our sister site Variety that she doesn’t know if a second season is in the works or not.

UPDATE: In February 2024, Paulson told a fan, on video, “No,” there will not be another season.

RUSSIAN DOLL (Netflix)

RUSSIAN DOLL (Netflix)

Last aired: The pandemic-delayed Season 2 premiered back on April 20, 2022.

Current status: Though Russian Doll was always envisioned as having a three-season plan, star/EP Natasha Lyonne — who now fronts Peacock’s acclaimed Poker Face — said that while there are “potentially more” adventures for Nadia to have, “I think it’s gonna take some time.”

SCHOOL SPIRITS (Paramount+)

SCHOOL SPIRITS (Paramount+)

Last aired: The supernatural drama’s freshman run streamed March 9 through April 12, 2023. Season 2 was ordered that June.

Current status: Cast member Kristian Ventura, who plays Simon, predicted (in a December interview with The Direct) that filming on Season 2 will begin this summer, in Vancouver. (Paramount+ had no updates to share with TVLine in April.)

SEVERANCE (Apple TV+)

SEVERANCE (Apple TV+)

Last aired: Season 1 of the acclaimed sci-fi thriller streamed Feb. 18 through April 8, 2022.

Current status: Season 2 was greenlit just days before the finale dropped, and production on it began in October 2022. After being paused by Hollywood strikes-related delays, Season 2 resumed filming in late January 2024 and, per EP Ben Stiller, was expected to last into the end of April. Apple TV+ has said nothing yet regarding any release timetable.

SNOWPIERCER (AMC/AMC+)

SNOWPIERCER (AMC/AMC+)

Last aired: Season 3 aired on TNT Jan. 24 through March 28, 2022. Season 4 — which was ordered in July 2021, well ahead of Season 3’s premiere — was announced to be the final season in June 2022, but wound up getting scrapped at TNT in January 2023 (after production had wrapped). Lead producer Tomorrow Studios then set out to find a new home for that finished season of episodes.

Update: The fourth and final season will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in “early 2025.”

SPIN THE WHEEL (Fox)

SPIN THE WHEEL (Fox)

Last aired: Season 1 finale aired Sept. 5, 2019.

Current status: Still, no decision has been made on the fate of the Dax Shepard-hosted game show.

SPRUNG (Freevee)

SPRUNG (Freevee)

Last aired: Season 1 of the crime comedy, led by Garrett Dillahunt, streamed on Amazons’s Freevee hub Aug. 19 through Sept. 15, 2022.

Current status: As recently as June 3, 2023, series creator Greg Garcia was still “waiting to see if Amazon wants to do more.” A show rep had no updates share as of April 2024.

SUPER PUMPED (Showtime)

SUPER PUMPED (Showtime)

Last aired: Season 1 of the anthology series — which was subtitled The Battle For Uber, and based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name — aired Feb. 27 through April 20, 2022. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Super Pumped was renewed for a second season, which is to follow Isaac’s forthcoming book about the rise of Facebook.

Current status: Showtime, which recently “disappeared” Super Pumped Season 1 from its streaming platform, had no updates to share as of October 2023.

TABOO (FX)

TABOO (FX)

Last aired: Season 1 aired Stateside on FX in January/February 2017; Season 2 was ordered that March.

Current status: The last time FX chief Jon Landgraf was asked about the BBC-produced period drama (in February 2019), he listed it among several between-seasons series that were “still active” at the cabler. Much more recently, Steven Knight — who co-created the series with Tom Hardy, who in recent years has been busy with, among other things, two Venom movies — told Collider in November 2021 that with six of eight episodes written, “we are trying to get the stars aligned so that we can get our star back on set.”

WARRIOR NUN (Netflix)

Last aired: Season 1 of the fantasy drama was released in July 2020; seven weeks later, Netflix ordered a second season of the “demon-fighting nuns.” Following at least six months of pandemic-related delays, Season 2 was released Nov. 10, 2022… and the series was cancelled a month later.

UPDATE: Series creator Simon Barry tweeted in June 2023 that an “epic” “return” was afoot — though as TVLine scooped, no deals were in place, and certainly not at Netflix, for either a wrap-up movie or shortened Season 3. In August 2023, EP Dean English announced that Warrior Nun would return as a trilogy of movies, which creator Ben Dunn has since described as “feature films” destined for “the big screen.”

WE ARE LADY PARTS (Peacock)

WE ARE LADY PARTS (Peacock)

Last aired: Season 1of the British sitcom streamed May 20 through June 24, 2021; a Season 2 renewal followed that November.

Update: Season 2 will drop all six episodes on Thursday, May 30, on Peacock.

