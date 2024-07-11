Missing Swimmer Left By Friends Found a Day Later, Didn't Realize Search Helicopters Were for Him

Zachary Rutledge, 20, was rescued after he spent the night in a Georgia park without a phone or ability to call for help

Hall County Sheriff/X Zachary Rutledge

A missing swimmer was found safe a day after going missing on Monday, July 8, in Flowery Branch, Ga., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a press release.

Zachary Rutledge, 20, was rescued around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, by an HCSO deputy patrolling Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Authorities began searching for Rutledge Monday around 8:30 p.m. after his friends told them they lost him and were unsure if he was in the water or left the park, the sheriff's office said. Rutledge spent that evening in the park and flagged down the deputy patrolling the park Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

Getty Lake Lanier in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County Fire Rescue led water searches, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) carried out aerial searches. HCSO shared information about Rutledge missing with the public on Facebook about three hours after they arrived on the scene Monday and continued the search at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rutledge swam to an island and then returned back to shore to find his friends had left. Rutledge did not have his phone at the time and was unable to call for help, so he spent the night at the park.

After he was found, Rutledge said he heard the GSP helicopters but did not know they were sent for him.

Getty Lake Lanier in Georgia

Although the incident had a positive outcome, the sheriff's office called it a "good reminder to be cautious while swimming in Lake Lanier," adding, "That includes not swimming alone, communicating clearly with fellow swimmers and keeping track of those who may be in your group. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is thankful Mr. Rutledge is safe!"

