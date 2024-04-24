Mississippi Coast man arrested, charged with shooting his brother, police say

Authorities arrested a Mississippi Coast man on Tuesday after a shooting injured the man’s brother in Gulfport, police said.

Jose Ramos, 23, faces one count of aggravated assault.

Police said they responded to the shooting about 8:27 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of 18th Avenue. Officers found Ramos’ brother with a gunshot wound, Gulfport police Sgt. Jason Ducre said.

Ramos discharged his firearm twice, police said.

Authorities transported the victim to a local hospital, where police said he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities booked Ramos early Wednesday morning at the Harrison County jail, where he was held on a $250,000 bond.