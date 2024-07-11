MLB Star Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby No. 2: 'You Fill Our Hearts With Joy'

The couple welcomed their second child on Sunday, June 30

Mike Trout/instagram Mike Trout welcomes baby boy

Mike Trout's team just got a little bit bigger!

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder, 32, and wife Jessica Cox welcomed their second baby together, son Jordy Michael, on Sunday, June 30. The couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10.

The couple's new addition joins 3-year-old son Beckham, who can be seen smiling as he holds his new baby brother in the adorable photo.

"Little brother is here! Beckham’s sidekick has arrived. You fill our hearts with so much joy, Jordy Michael! God is so good🙏🏻," the parents wrote in their caption.

The couple added that baby Jordy weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz., and measured 21 inches long at birth.

The couple first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in April, sharing a heartwarming family photo shoot on Instagram.

"Baby brother on deck," the duo captioned the string of photos, also featuring their son Beckham.

They completed the caption with the hashtags, "#comingsummer," "#trouttribe," and "#thentherewerefour" — alluding to their family of three adding another baby boy.

In the photos, the proud parents could be seen kissing in front of a pond on a sunny day, as Cox showed off her baby bump and held up three ultrasound photos while hugging her husband.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty mike trout and jessica cox

Other images showed their son Beckham, whom the duo welcomed in July 2020, looking excited to finally become a big brother. He held up an ultrasound picture of his own, smiled at the camera next to his parents, and even planted a kiss on his pregnant mom's belly.

As previously reported, Trout and Cox started as high school sweethearts, wed in 2017 and welcomed their first child three years later. After welcoming Beckham, the parents called the "sweet boy" their "greatest gift from above." Trout also said Cox was "really strong and brave" throughout the pregnancy ahead of the team's season opener that year.

