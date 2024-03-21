Which MLB team has the priciest tickets in the league? Where do the Texas Rangers rank?

With Opening Day just around the corner, Bookies.com calculated the cost of tickets and concessions for every MLB team to ascertain which franchise had the priciest tickets.

In their methodology, Bookies.com used the cheapest four tickets available for each game as well as how much it cost to buy two beers, two sodas, four hotdogs and how much it cost to park at the game.

Where do the Texas Rangers place?

The Rangers ranked 19th in the MLB with an average game price of $159, well below the MLB average of $180.54.

The most expensive tickets belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers whose average game price is $322.25. The top 10:

1. Los Angels Dodgers— $322.25

2. Boston Red Sox— $321.25

3. Chicago Cubs— $267

4. Houston Astros—$233

5. San Francisco Giants— $226.75

6. New York Mets— $226.25

7. Philadelphia Phillies— $206.25

8. Atlanta Braves— $197.50

9. San Diego Padres— $195

10. Washington Nationals— 188.20