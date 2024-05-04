Moment 100 MPH Pursuit Comes to Dramatic Conclusion as Police Use Unmarked Car to Ram Runaway Driver

A runaway driver has been jailed after police used an undercover car to bring a high-speed pursuit to a dramatic conclusion in Nottingham, UK, on April 10.

Nottinghamshire Police said Richard Frost reached speeds of around 100 mph as he weaved in and out of traffic on the A614 on damaged tyres, after police had earlier punctured them using a stinger device.

Police said they targeted Frost’s BMW as they believed the vehicle was linked to an earlier incident in Leicestershire.

In footage released by police, the car can be seen weaving through traffic before officers end the pursuit by making contact with the car from behind. Frost’s car spins 180 degrees before it is boxed in by other police vehicles.

Frost was jailed for 10 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 2, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified, police said. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police via Storyful