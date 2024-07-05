Moments from election media coverage grabbing attention online

Broadcasters have begun their extensive coverage of the General Election results, with stand-out moments already circulating widely on social media.

BBC One, ITV, Sky News, Channel 4 and GB News all have a team of established journalists leading the live coverage of the election throughout the night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a number of moments which are gaining popularity online:

The exit poll predicting a Labour landslide4
The exit poll predicting a Labour landslide (Jeff Overs/BBC)

– Exit poll

When the exit poll was announced, GB News appeared to broadcast the wrong figures on screen.

The poll suggested that Labour was on course for 410 seats, with the Conservative Party reduced to 131.

However, the statistics portrayed on the bottom of the screen on GB News had the Labour and Conservative figures the wrong way round, before they were swiftly removed.

– Nadine Dorries and Alastair Campbell

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries got into a heated debate with Alastair Campbell on Channel 4 (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Former Labour communications chief Mr Campbell appeared on Channel 4 to serve as a presenter alongside his The Rest Is Politics podcast co-host Rory Stewart, with coverage headed up by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis.

Former Tory MP Ms Dorries, who served as culture secretary under former prime minister Boris Johnson, got into a heated debate with Mr Campbell as she appeared as a guest on the programme.

Ms Dorries asked Mr Campbell if she could finish her point, saying “I don’t think I interrupted you”, as she outlined reasons why the Conservative Party were not performing well.

Earlier during her appearance on the show, Ms Dorries accused Mr Campbell of sexism.

Mr Campbell said “honestly Nadine, you’ve got to get over Boris Johnson”, before Dorries said: “Actually, I find that quite a sexist comment.”

– Shocking sounds

The Sky News programme had a live countdown to the exit poll results during its coverage.

However when they were announced, forecasting the Labour Party to win a landslide 170-seat majority, only noises could be heard from the studio.

Shocked noises from the team, led by Kay Burley, continued for 10 seconds before she was heard jumping back in to analyse the results.

Words including “oh my God” and “woah” could also be heard from the team, which included political editor Beth Rigby, Sunday breakfast show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips, and data and economics editor Ed Conway.

– Larry The Cat

The Sky News studio created a virtual Downing Street with a digital version of “special guest” Larry The Cat.

Larry lives in Number 10 and is known as “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”.

An account on X said the 16-year-old tabby is “living with my fifth (soon to be sixth) Prime Minister”.

– Big hat energy

Lucia Bridgeman, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, announced the results in the Blyth and Ashington constituency amd gained attention on social media because she wore a large brimmed hat adorned with feathers, with a matching ruffled white collar.

Labour secured 20,030 votes while Reform UK gained 10,857 votes and the Tories came third with 6,121 votes in the constituency.

Annie Brewster, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, also gained recognition after announcing the results in Welwyn Hatfield wearing a similarly large hat with feathers and a ruffle collar.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lost to Labour in the constituency.

General Election 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Elmo congratulates Sir Keir Starmer

After Sir Keir was re-elected as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, he was congratulated on his win by independent candidate Bobby “Elmo” Smith.

Mr Smith was dressed as the red Sesame Street character and shook the hand of the Labour leader in pictures circulating online.

– Trending

Despite the attention on the ballot boxes, Love Island remained the number one trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, an hour after the exit poll was released late on Thursday evening.

The poll predicted Sir Keir is on course to be the UK’s next prime minister with a landslide Labour victory.

