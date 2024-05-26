Monaco Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream and latest updates as Charles Leclerc targets home win

Monaco Grand Prix LIVE!

Charles Leclerc will be looking for his maiden home victory as Formula One returns to the Principality for one of motorsport’s signature events this afternoon. The Monegasque qualified on pole for the third time in Monaco on Saturday as Max Verstappen’s F1 run of eight in a row to match the great Ayrton Senna was finally ended, the reigning world champion all the way down in sixth spot after colliding with a wall at turn seven during his final lap.

Leclerc will be hoping he can finally end his frustrating run on home soil, having previously failed to convert pole position into victory at the Circuit de Monaco city track in Monte Carlo on two separate occasions. The Ferrari star has led from the front all weekend, beating McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to top spot on the grid, followed by team-mate Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Verstappen is sandwiched between the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as he faces the unenviable task of trying to fight his way through at a race where overtaking has always been extremely and notoriously difficult. Follow the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix live below!

12:18 , George Flood

Charles Leclerc will start today’s race sitting second in the F1 championship standings, 48 points behind leader and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

That gap should be reduced this afternoon, though the Ferrari star will be taking nothing for granted given how his two previous pole positions have ended up at his home race.

In 2021, Leclerc was prevented from even starting the race due to a driveshaft issue and then 12 months later he could only claim P4 after some notable Ferrari tactical errors.

Last year, he wound up sixth after starting the race from third spot.

"It was nice. The feeling after a qualifying lap is very special here. Really happy about the lap. The excitement is so high. It feels really good,” Leclerc told Sky Sports after sealing his 24th career pole with a brilliant lap of 1:10.270 on Saturday.

"However, now I know more often than not in the past, that qualifying is not everything. As much as it helps, we need to put everything together for Sunday's race.

“In the past here we didn't manage to do so, but we are in a stronger position and we are a stronger team.

“I'm sure we can achieve great things and the win is the target."

Sainz keeps third spot but Haas duo disqualified from qualifying

12:01 , George Flood

Carlos Sainz has kept third spot on the grid this afternoon after being cleared by the stewards of allegedly impeding Williams’ Alex Albon during qualifying.

However, Haas duo Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, who initially qualified in 12th and 15th place respectively, were both retrospectively disqualified from the session due to “irregularity with the opening of the drag reduction system (DRS) on the rear wings of their VF-24s”.

Both Haas drivers will begin today’s race from the pit lane as a result.

Weather forecast

11:47 , George Flood

There were a few spots of rain around in Monaco on both Friday and Saturday, but that shouldn’t be the case for this afternoon’s race.

The weather forecast shows dry and partly cloudy conditions ahead, with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius.

Starting grid in full

11:45 , George Flood

1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4 Lando Norris (McLaren)

5 George Russell (Mercedes)

6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8 Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

9 Alex Albon (Williams)

10 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

11 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

12 Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

13 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

15 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

16 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

17 Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

18 Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

Pit Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Pit Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

11:43 , George Flood

Charles Leclerc will hope to make it third time lucky on home soil in Monaco today, having previously failed to convert valuable pole positions into wins at his home race in both 2021 and 2022.

Having led the way in the second practice session on Friday, the dominant Leclerc beat McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to pole by 0.154 seconds yesterday.

Carlos Sainz is third in the other Ferrari, followed by Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris in fourth.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts all the way down in sixth place at a track where overtaking opportunities are famously extremely few and far between, having collided with the wall at turn seven during his final qualifying lap.

He is sandwiched by the Mercedes’ of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who line up fifth and seventh respectively.

Monaco Grand Prix live

11:33 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

It’s one of the signature events not just in Formula One but all of motorsport and we’re set for another exciting afternoon of action on the streets of the Principality, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will hope to finally turn pole position into a memorable victory on home soil at the third time of asking and whittle down Max Verstappen’s title lead in the process.

Today’s race in Monte Carlo begins at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up and live F1 updates!