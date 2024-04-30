Moncrief Cancer Institute weighs $100 million expansion in Fort Worth’s Near Southside

UT Southwestern is weighing a $100 million expansion of its cancer studies campus in Fort Worth’s Near Southside.

The UT Southwestern Medical Center this month shared preliminary plans for a revamp of the Moncrief Cancer Institute with city officials to solicit their feedback. The potential buildout would expand the sleek complex on West Magnolia Avenue by nearly 65,000 square feet (roughly doubling its size), adding a new wing to the existing center and a five-story parking lot.

Neither UT Southwestern nor the university’s engineering consultant responded to requests for comment.

The expansion would replace plots of warehouses and empty lots across South Jennings Avenue, enlarging the campus’ total size to 6.13 acres.

The institute’s earliest variation, the Radiation Center, opened in 1958. It gradually expanded its services and size over the ensuing decades, bankrolled largely by federal grants and donations from oil magnate William Alvin Moncrief.

UT Southwestern Medical Center, based in Dallas, took control of the campus in 1999. Christened the Moncrief Cancer Institute in 2006, the current facility took shape in 2012.