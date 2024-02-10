Moncton Fire Department blocks off area after falling ice damages 2 vehicles

Moncton Fire Department Capt. Serge Boudreau watches for falling ice from the Bell Aliant Tower. (Babatunde Lawani/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The Moncton Fire Department has blocked off a section of Queen Street after sheets of ice fell onto two vehicles driving by the Bell Aliant Tower in Moncton on Saturday morning.

No one was injured, but the two vehicles were badly damaged.

"Sheets of ice are continuing to fall off the tower and the larger sheets are catching the wind and they're being blown as much as 100 metres over into the parking lot, which is just to the north of the tower," said Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Mike Lake.

He said the two cars were travelling along Queen Street when the sheets of ice fell from the tower.

Falling ice badly damaged two cars on Saturday morning, according to the fire department.

Lake said one vehicle had its front windshield destroyed. He said the other vehicle was totalled after the ice sheet destroyed the vehicle's roof.

Christine Aube drove by and noticed the damaged car.

"I actually drove by very fast and I wasn't sure what was going to happen," Aube said. "I looked up to make sure nothing was going to fall anymore.

"This is a very tall tower and it could happen any time."

The Moncton Fire Department is asking businesses with tall buildings to make sure to clear ice away.

The fire department plans to keep the area of Queen Street between Alma and Botsford streets closed until the ice is removed from the tower. Fire officials are warning people to be cautious following freezing rain or thawing snow that can cause ice buildup.

"A good idea would be for the local businesses that own tall buildings in the city, that if you do see sheets of ice building up on the side of the building, to somehow remove those sheets of ice or icicles to make sure nobody gets hurt," said Capt. Serge Boudreau.

Boudreau said that the tower should be cleared after Saturday and there won't be a threat of falling ice.