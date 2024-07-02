Months' worth of rain to slide across the Avalon peninsula this week

It's going to be a wet week for parts of Newfoundland as nearly a months' worth of rain will fall across the province in just a matter of days.

Newfoundland experienced its rainiest June on record, with St. John's, N.L. recording 214.6 mm of rainfall to end out the month. The rainfall headed to the province this week could crack July's rainfall record.

A large sprawling high-pressure system over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is allowing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to ride the circulation further north,The moisture is squeezed between two high-pressure systems so that the front will be slow to depart, eventually slumping east of the Avalon later on Wednesday.

NL July rainfall

System bring storms to start the week

The rainfall will begin Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall rates forecast to fall between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, where rainfall rates will approach 5-8 mm/h.

Torrential rainfall with embedded thunderstorms will be the star of this long-duration rainfall event, with localized amounts exceeding 100 mm across the Avalon with the entire peninsula likely exceeding 50 mm.

rainfall accumulation

Amounts will likely approach or exceed the average for July, so flooding is likely, especially given how wet June was for the region.

