More than 40 cars in eight months: police arrest teen linked to dozens of thefts

The teen liked luxury cars, Tacoma police say — he liked them so much that he snagged more than 40 of them over an eight-month span.







Police announced the 16-year-old’s arrest Friday in a news release. Reportedly, he was caught trying to enter another stolen car. He was carrying the keys, police said.

Citing evidence gathered through “extensive investigations,” police said they linked the teen to dozens of auto thefts between October and May.

Reportedly, the thief’s simple m.o. relied on carelessness.

“It was learned the suspect targeted ‘high-end’ or ‘luxury’ vehicles where the keys had been left inside,” the news release said.

The teen was booked into Remann Hall on suspicion of 20 counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 11 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree.