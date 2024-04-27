More than 45,000 ducks float down Ohio River for 2024 KenDucky Derby; winners announced

The Canadian Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t