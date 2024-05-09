More than 500 jobs affected as Canfor announces cuts in northern B.C.

Canfor's head office is pictured in Vancouver in 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C. forestry giant Canfor has dealt a major blow to communities in northern B.C. with announcements affecting hundreds of jobs.

In a series of releases issued Thursday, the company said it is curtailing a production line at its Northwood pulp mill facility in Prince George, permanently closing its Polar sawmill in Bear Lake and suspending plans to reinvest in its facility in Houston, B.C.

More than 500 people will be impacted by the decision.

In its announcement, posted online, the company blames a decline in the amount of available fibre in the region, as well as "policy changes and increased regulatory complexity."

