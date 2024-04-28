More clinics to increase MMR jab take up in Kent

More community clinics are being opened across Kent in a bid to get MMR jab rates up ahead of the summer [Getty Images]

Extra community clinics are being opened across Kent in a bid to get more families to take up the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for their children.

The bid to drive up vaccination rates is in response to a national rise in cases of measles.

The clinics will be at locations across Kent, starting on 27 April and running until 22 June.

Health leaders hope it will increase vaccination rates ahead of the summer holidays.

The clinics are being run by the Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Measles, which causes a fever and rash, can lead to pneumonia, meningitis, blindness and seizures.

It can be fatal in rare cases.

