How to be more Scandinavian and beat Blue Monday

Lone Helle has not seen the sun rise above the horizon since the 21st of November. The 41-year-old lives in Tromsø, a Norwegian city 350 kilometres above the arctic circle, where for around two months of the winter, the sun does not rise. Helle does not expect to see it again till around the 21st of January, when: “You see people stopping in the street, just standing there with their eyes closed taking in the feeling of the rays of sun on their faces.”

It is, says Helle: “the best day”. Still, with several days of waiting left, you might be forgiven for imagining that she is currently feeling a little low. And yes, she gets more tired at this time of the year, which she attributes to a drop in Vitamin D since our bodies need exposure to sunlight to make it. But on the other hand, there are festivals to look forward to. The sky is darker, but beautiful. Festive lights are framed by a snow-covered landscape. In fact, “I happen to really love the dark season,” she says.

Nor is Helle an outlier. In the UK, the NHS estimates that the winter blues, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), affects around two million of us. This seasonal dip in our spirits likely stems, it says, from “reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days”.

It is, then, something of a mystery that the residents of Tromsø have notably low rates of SAD. In 2012, a study found that while these dark winters did disturb their sleeping patterns, their mental health barely fluctuated across the year. Why?

Psychologist Dr Kari Leibowitz may have the answer. Her book How to Winter: Harnessing Your Mindset to Embrace All Seasons of Life, lays out proven strategies for flourishing in the darker months of the year, and its lessons have their roots in 2014, when Dr Leibowitz temporarily relocated to Tromsø from Jersey Shore, New Jersey – “the sunshine land,” she explains, where: “I grew up really hating the winter.”

Transplanted to chilly Norway, she designed a survey asking participants to rate the amount they agreed with statements like “there are many things to enjoy about the winter”. Her findings proved fascinating. The further north she travelled, (and thus the darker and colder the winter) the more “positive winter mindsets” proliferated. Even more captivating, possessing this “positive winter mindset” appeared to correlate with wintertime wellbeing.

“To be diagnosed with clinical SAD you first have to meet the criteria for clinical depression, then doctors look for a seasonal pattern,” she stresses.

It is, in other words, distinct from the general sluggishness that many feel in winter. Nor is she denying that the darker months can knock our wellbeing. Seasonal fluctuations in light can disrupt our internal clocks (or circadian rhythms) and our production of the mood-modulating hormone melatonin, which might affect motivation and energy. But “we also have scripts we fall into,” she explains.

“It’s objective to say it’s darker in the winter. It’s subjective to say it’s gloomier. It’s objective to call it cold, subjective to label that bleak.” Changing these scripts, and writing new associations, can produce a more positive winter mindset, and radically alter our experience of winter. So, how?

How to reframe your attitude to winter

Remember hygge, the Danish concept of wintertime cosiness that revolves around flinging fairy lights over everything, smothering your sofa in throws and scatter cushions, before lighting enough candles to send the lot up in flames?

Unfortunately, many of the books, blog posts and general hygge hype that hit the UK back in 2018 missed the vital ingredient. Because in Nordic countries, suggests Dr Leibowitz, these are not merely Instragram-friendly interior decorating choices. Instead: “They both reflect and facilitate a mindset.”

Take the tradition of lighting candles in the winter, instead of switching on hard, overhead lights. It wouldn’t be as impactful in the summer, when the longer hours of sunlight would bleach out the candlelight. So the tradition: “Both reflects the fact that the darkness is something enjoyable and beautiful, and it makes the darkness enjoyable and beautiful.”

Buying the props will only get you so far. Stopping to appreciate them, and the winter that enables you to get joy from them is the key. “It’s the creation of that mindset that people in Nordic countries are really good at,” says Dr Leibowitz.

Create wintertime rituals and embrace your inner Viking

Switch from summertime hobbies such as gardening to baking - Proven Winners

Positive winter mindsets are not unique to Norway, agrees Helen Russell, the British author of The Year of Living Danishly, who has now lived in Jutland, Denmark, for 10 years. This year sees the release of her parenting book – How to Raise a Viking – based on lessons learnt from Nordic friends and neighbours. Right now, however, she has other things on her mind.

“The weather’s so bad that a public service announcement told adults to use ‘fat cream’ – a bit like Vaseline – all over our hands and on our faces too. It’s so cold, there’s a risk of skin cracking even if you’re wearing gloves most of the time. And then the risk of infection follows.”

Despite all this, she is firmly in agreement with Dr Leibowitz: “There’s very much a positive wintertime mindset, this Viking grit that makes you reframe it and think – there are lots of lovely things we can do to make it special.”

One of the key tactics employed in Denmark is, she suggests, the creation of rituals that are staggered, strategically, throughout the winter. Take the surprising example of Danish pastries:

“There’s a different traditional pastry, almost for each month, so that there’s always something to look forward to. Even if January is super bleak, I know that my favourite bun – the Gammeldags fastelavnsboller – is coming in the beginning of February. You can’t get it the rest of the year, so it’s special and exciting when it arrives.”

“Having winter-specific activities that you look forward to really is the key to the season not feeling limiting,” agrees Dr Leibowitz, and we can all create wintertime rituals in our everyday habits. The meals you cook might be warmer and heartier, you may go to bed earlier and switch from summertime hobbies like gardening, to wintry ones like baking or knitting.

Even the way in which we socialise can facilitate a positive winter attitude, she suggests: “Perhaps it’s picnicking, hiking and going to the beach in summer, then candle lit dinner parties and movie nights in winter. “Revelling in activities that are especially suited to the cold and the dark is a really powerful way of reclaiming the season.”

Create a winter wardrobe you really love

The other strategy that Dr Leibowitz and Russell agree on is a sartorial one. Both Danes and Norwegians take dressing for winter extremely seriously. “They’re all wearing thin woollen leggings and undershirts under their clothes. They really keep you warm,” says Leibowitz. There is, of course, a practical side to this: “It’s really hard to not feel limited if you feel like you can’t go outside comfortably in the winter.”

Garlick: 'A good winter wardrobe can have a positive psychological impact too' - Tony Buckingham

But, she suggests, a good winter wardrobe can have a positive psychological impact too. Build up a winter wardrobe that not only keeps you warm and dry but which you also love and “winter becomes the time of year when you bring out your big, cosy, winter coat. You look into your closet, pull out your favourite sweater and think: ‘Hello old friend,’.” Those small, seasonal joys, if we pay attention to them, help us to engage not only realistically but also appreciatively with the seasons.”

Get outdoors and exercise

“Get outside in fresh air, stay active and enjoy the beautiful winter weather,” summarises Helle when I ask her for strategies to stay happy and healthy in the darker months. “Staying active is really important,” agrees Dr Leibowitz. “Bundling up and getting some fresh air makes a really big difference.”

Any form of exercise does wonders for your mind and body particularly outside activities - Getty Images/E+

Exercise builds the immune system and so protects you against winter bugs. Doing so in cold air can also boost your lung function and cardiac function. It can also, however, improve your positive winter mindset. Since it is harder to force yourself outside in the cold, doing so can make you feel tougher and more resilient, she suggests. Helen Russell is testament to this. She has learnt to paddle-board through winter, occasionally breaking the ice with her paddle.

Top up your vitamin D

In the UK, where we luxuriate in some sunlight even in winter, exercising outdoors also tops up your vitamin D. Important, since low levels have been linked to depression and anxiety. Danes have to get more creative. Their diet is rich in mackerel, herring and other fish, says Russell, all of which are good sources of vitamin D. Many also take supplements through the winter (Russell’s family swallow them from October until March).

A lack of sunshine and vitamin D can lead to anxiety and depression - Science Photo Library RF

Traditionally, Danes also dosed themselves up on sunbeds, though today many more people use light therapy lamps, suggests Russell. “I have mine on while I’m working. It certainly wakes you up.”

It all helps. Yet a positive winter mindset, it seems, might be the most useful tool of all. Dr Leibowitz points to the research of Kelly Rohan, professor of psychological science at the University of Vermont, who is pioneering the use of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to treat SAD, helping sufferers to reframe thoughts like “I hate winter” into statements such as “I prefer summer to winter.” Rohan’s findings suggest that CBT is more effective than light therapy, currently the leading treatment for SAD.

“What she’s really doing is helping change people’s beliefs and mindsets about winter,” says Dr Leibowitz.

