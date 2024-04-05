More winter travel as rounds of snow continue to hit southern Alberta

You wouldn't think we're near the heart of spring with how things are looking and feeling across southern Alberta to end this week. Plenty of snow has already fallen, with additional rounds of precipitation set to impact travel plans into the weekend, as well.

For some areas in extreme southern sections, total snowfall amounts with these rounds of wintry weather could add up to 40 cm through Saturday.

Prepare for rapidly changing conditions, along with reduced visibility in times of heavy snow. Difficult travel will remain along the southern QE2 and Trans-Canada Highway.

Friday into Saturday: Snow eases in Calgary, but with more rounds bringing additional accumulations into the weekend

Snow will begin to ease in the Calgary area through Friday, after about 10 cm was reported during the day on Thursday. The city could pick up another couple of centimetres by Friday afternoon, and then some additional accumulations on Saturday, as well.

We'll see another round of snow build over southern Alberta through the overnight hours Friday as a system approaches the border from the south. This batch of steady snow will lift north through sunrise Saturday, pushing toward Red Deer into the morning hours before letting up.

Baron - Alberta precip Saturday 5 am.jpg

Some areas close to the Saskatchewan border may see some mixing, likely limiting the accumulations there.

Another 10-20 cm is expected with this next round for extreme southern sections of the province, however. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, so drivers are urged to stay alert and be prepared to deal with changing road conditions that deteriorate quickly.

Baron - Alberta snow totals - April5.jpg

If there’s any consolation prize with these rounds of spring snow, it's that any precipitation is welcome news in light of the severe drought affecting so much of the Prairies heading into wildfire season.

