Morgan Spurlock: Super Size Me documentary maker, who ate only McDonald's for a month, dies aged 53

Documentary maker Morgan Spurlock, who famously ate only at McDonald's for a month in Super Size Me, has died.

Spurlock died from complications of cancer at the age of 53 in New York, his family confirmed in a statement.

Craig Spurlock, the filmmaker's brother, said: "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity.

"The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Born on 7 November 1970, Spurlock started off his career as a playwright before creating I Bet You Will - an internet series where members of the public would take part in stunts for cash.

The 2002 webcasts, which saw some dared to eat a full jar of mayonnaise for $235 or take a shot of cod liver oil, were eventually bought by MTV.

Spurlock rose to fame with his 2004 documentary Super Size Me, where he exclusively ate at McDonald's for 30 days to investigate the rise of obesity in the US.

He ate an average of 5,000 calories a day, always took a "super-size" meal if offered and exercised less to match the average American's physical activity at the time.

By the end of his experiment, he claimed he put on 25lbs (11.3kg) and started suffering from depression and liver dysfunction.

Spurlock's documentary grossed $22million in the global box office and was nominated for an Oscar.

It also prompted McDonald's to stop offering its "super-size" option in 2004.

However the film's findings were called into question as Spurlock refused to share his meal logs. He also later admitted to alcohol abuse in 2017, which other documentary makers said explained his liver issues and poor mental health.

In 2019, Spurlock released his second expose against the fast-food industry with Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

The documentary sees him open his own restaurant and "become part of the problem" while tackling claims of healthy meals at big chain restaurants.

