Morgan Wallen arrested for throwing chair from bar rooftop

The 30-year-old country star "was arrested on reckless endangerment charges" early on April 8, NBC News reports. According to an arrest affidavit, Wallen was seen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof" of Eric Church's new bar, Chief's. Witnesses "observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward". The chair landed near two police officers on the ground. Wallen's bond was $15,250. He was released from Davidson County Jail at 3:30 a.m. Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said the musician is "cooperating fully with authorities".