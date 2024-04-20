Morgan Wallen Says He Isn't 'Proud' Of Behavior Following Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen broke his silence on Friday after he was arrested for allegedly tossing a chair off the roof at a Nashville bar earlier this month.

The country star took to his X account more than a week after he was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a chair off the sixth-floor roof of Chief’s, Eric Church’s new bar in the Music City.

The chair reportedly landed near two Nashville police officers who were standing nearby. Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw him throw the chair over and start “laughing” afterward, according to Nashville’s WKRN.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” Wallen wrote.

He continued in another post, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW.”

Wallen was previously arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct following an incident at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville back in 2020.

He made headlines again in 2021 when he was caught on video using the N-word which led to his brief suspension from his label as well as him getting dropped by radio and streaming platforms.

The singer is set to appear in court on May 3 when he’s in Nashville for his One Night At A Time tour.

