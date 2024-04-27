Morley: 'Hero' Alfie, 9, saves neighbour from house fire

Alfie got a day off school and a fire station tour for his heroism [BBC]

Firefighters have said a Derbyshire boy's quick thinking saved his elderly neighbour's life during a house fire.

Alfie, nine, from Morley near Ilkeston, met with firefighters during a tour of Ilkeston fire station on Friday.

The visit was organised after Alfie raised the alarm after he was woken in the night by his neighbour's smoke alarm.

He and his babysitter called 999 after finding the blaze next door on 28 March.

Firefighters found Alfie's neighbour asleep and were able to get him to safety and extinguish the flames.

"I told the babysitter, and she went round [next door], and the living room was glowing red," he said.

"I got my brother out of bed in case it came through to our house and we went to our other neighbour's house to keep safe."

Alfie's mother Andrea said: "If it wasn't for Alfie, we'd have lost my home, possibly my children, and our neighbour

"I just can't believe that he's done everything that I would have asked of anybody grown up, and he did it so well, he didn't panic."

Lee Williams, group manager for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said Alfie was "ultimately the hero".

Mr Williams said: "This is a rare incident where a nine-year-old has recognised the sound of a smoke alarm, informed his babysitter and his brother, and ultimately saved his neighbour's life."

After being rescued from his bedroom, Alfie's neighbour was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service, Mr Williams said.

The fire is believed to have started by accident when a fireguard fell onto the carpet.

