This Morning’s Josie Gibson shares real reason she couldn't replace Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Josie Gibson has revealed the real reason why she couldn’t replace Holly Willoughby on the show.

The ITV show has had a big change-up in the past year with the departures of Phillip Schofield and later Holly, with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley recently replacing them as the series' main presenters.

In a new interview, Josie – who was once rumoured to be in line to take over – explained that while she "would have loved the job" of replacing Holly, living in Bath would have made things tricky.

"If I lived in London, I would have loved the job. But I don't live in London. I live [in Bath], and this is where I am, and this where my family is this, where my life is," she told the Daily Mail.

"So, and I, you know I will never get this time back... It's a juggle. You're working, mom, you know. The juggle's real."

Back in January, Josie debunked rumours that she could be leaving This Morning after helping to guest-host the show amid its period of stand-in presenters.

"Alreeet lovers, Just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning I keep getting asked why I've left, so I thought it's easier to clear up the rumour mill on here," she said on Instagram. "I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I can not thank you enough."

In other news, fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond recently opened up about her relationship with Schofield following his exit.

"All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that's the last thing I would want to speak about," she told The Sunday Times Magazine.

This Morning airs weekday mornings on ITV.





