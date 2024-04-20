This Morning's Rylan Clark shares reason he'll never say no having photos with fans

This Morning presenter Rylan Clark has explained why he'll never reject a photo request from fans on the street.

Talking to The Mirror, Rylan highlighted how he carries that fifth-place finish on The X Factor in 2012 with him every single day, owing his subsequent career to the public.

"If I'm walking about and someone asks for a photo I will always stop because my whole life was a public vote at one point," he said. "If it weren't for the public, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing in the first place.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Rylan Clark reveals shocking homophobic abuse over football documentary

"I never intended what happened for me, to happen," admitted Rylan.

"I'll tell you the God's honest truth, the reason I went on X Factor was my car just broke down, right? I thought, if I could go on that show, last one week of live shows, get a couple of gigs in some gay clubs, earn about 20 grand, I'll be able to get a new Patsy [the Peugeot], buy my mum a new front door, and might be able to start renting somewhere on my own as I was still living with my mum at the time.

"Well I've built three houses and now I drive a Range Rover so f**k them, I've done alright!"

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Related: Rylan responds to I'm a Celebrity's on-air conversation about him

The star, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum, says that his success could disappear just as quickly as it came.

"Growing up in a single parent family, not having... I don't like to say we were on the breadline, because we weren't... but not having loads, like a lot of people did, that's instilled into me that I'm lucky to be doing the job that I'm doing," he shared.





You Might Also Like