Mother's Boyfriend Charged with Murder of 13-Year-Old Madeline Soto

Soto was found dead on March 1 after being reported missing on Feb. 26

Osceola County Sheriff's Office; Orange County Sheriff's Office/X; Stephan Sterns (left) and Madeline Soto (right)

The boyfriend of Madeline Soto's mother has been charged with the 13-year-old's murder.

Stephan Sterns, 37, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, April 24, according to Osceola County, Florida court records seen by PEOPLE.

The offense date is listed as Feb. 25, 2024. Soto was found in a wooded area on March 1 following a four-day search after being reported missing on Feb. 26. The teenager had just celebrated her 13th birthday on Feb. 22, per the Orlando Sentinel.

While speaking in a press conference on April 24, Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain confirmed officials weren't sure whether they would request the death penalty for Sterns.

orange county/orange Madeline Soto

"We're going to continue those discussions going forward, and we will let you know again when we make that decision as to whether we're going to see the death penalty in this case," Bain confirmed outside the Osceola County Courthouse.

Kissimmee Police Department didn't immediately respond when approached by PEOPLE.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Before the teenager's body was found, Sterns was arrested and charged with sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, as previously reported by PEOPLE.

GoFundMe Madeline Soto

Police reportedly found photos and videos of Sterns sexually abusing a child victim after searching his phone.



In an arrest affidavit, police alleged that Sterns had abused Madeline in 2022, when she was 11 years old, per WESH, WFLA and FOX 35. The Associated Press reported that Sterns' public defender has now filed a motion to delay the trial relating to those charges.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.