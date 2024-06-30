Motorcyclist in his 50s killed in crash with car

The road was closed for seven hours following the crash [Getty Images]

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a crash in Norfolk.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 15:33 BST on the A146 Norwich Road at Stockton when a silver Suzuki GSX-S1000 motorcycle collided with a white Toyota Auris.

The road was closed while emergency services, including ambulance crews, attended and was reopened at 20:30.

Norfolk Police is asking people with information to contact the force, quoting reference NC-27062024-321.

