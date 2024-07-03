New Movies Out Now in Theaters: What to See This Week

It’s not always easy to find out which movies hit theaters each week, especially after the Hollywood strikes led to so many release date changes. With the WGA and actors strikes resolved and summer blockbusters starting to roll in, July is filled with both big budget flicks and new indie releases.

Premiering Wednesday is “Despicable Me 4,” an animated family comedy following super-villain turned super-dad Gru as he raises his newborn son Gru Jr., starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin and Joey King. On Friday, the final installment in Ti West’s “X” trilogy “MaXXXine” arrives, a horror mystery following aspiring movie star Maxine Minx whose big break is interrupted when a killer starts hunting down Hollywood starlets, starring Mia Goth, Charley Rowan McCain, Simon Prast, Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth Debicki. Two films getting limited releases this week are “Kill,” an action thriller about two commandos in New Delhi who must fight off an army of bandits, and “Boneyard,” a crime drama about a police chief and an FBI agent searching for a serial killer who leaves behind the skeletal remains of their victims. Keep an eye out for “Longlegs” starring Nicolas Cage and A24’s “Sing Sing” which both release next week.

Check back each week to find the latest releases in theaters, from major wide releases to niche independent titles.

Wednesday, July 3

“Despicable Me 4″

Universal Pictures (Wide)

Thursday, July 4

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot”

Angel Studios (Limited)

“Kill”

Roadside Attractions (Limited)

Friday, July 5

“MaXXXine”

A24 (Wide)

“Escape”

Well Go USA (Limited)

“The Nature of Love”

Music Box Films (Limited)

“Boneyard”

Lionsgate Films (Limited)

“Seven Samurai (1954)”

Janus Films (Limited)

“Dead Whisper”

Vertical Entertainment (Limited)

“Goldilocks and the Two Bears”

Glass Half Full (Limited)

“Hijack 1971″

Sony (Limited)

“A Man of Reason”

Dread (Limited)

“Mother, Couch”

Film Movement (Limited)

“Murder Company”

Maverick Film (Limited)

Sunday, July 7

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)”

Fathom Events (Limited)

