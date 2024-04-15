How much are tickets to Kings vs Warriors game? Prices for Sacramento’s play-in game

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors in the capital city for an all-or-nothing game this week that’s bound to get gritty for more reasons than one.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento and tickets are likely to sell out. The few lingering seats aren’t cheap.

The Kings and the Warriors are the ninth and 10th seeds in the NBA Western Conference with the same record (46-36).

The loser of Tuesday night’s game will be eliminated from the play-in tournament.

The winner will play the loser of the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers contest, and will need to win that game to enter a best-of-seven series against the West’s top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25).

Here’s what The Sacramento Bee found for tickets, as of Monday afternoon. A quick caveat: Ticket prices change rapidly, and range depending on access and view.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is known to offer some of the highest protection when purchasing tickets.

Reliability will cost you.

Tickets to the Kings versus Warriors game on Tuesday cost $120 to $1,120 for a single ticket, excluding taxes and fees.

The Michelob Ultra Club, an unreserved general admission standing room and the cheapest way to watch the game inside the arena, is sold out.

Gametime

Gametime sells “on-time and authentic” last-minute tickets to concerts, sporting events and theater.

If you find cheaper tickets somewhere else, Gametime credits your account for future purchases, according to its website. Just remember the company prices tickets for however much it likes, meaning prices may be set above or below face value.

Tickets to the Kings versus Warriors game range from $110 to $949 for one ticket on Gametime.

A tip: Purchase your ticket as soon as the game starts. Typically the cost is further discounted.

StubHub

Tickets to the first home game of the regular season are selling fast on StubHub, according to its website.

Seats to the Kings versus Warriors game range from $112 to $1,249 for a single ticket.

SeatGeek

Similar to ticket platforms like Gametime and StubHub, the closer you buy your tickets to game time, the cheaper they typically cost you on SeatGeek.

Tickets to the Kings versus Warriors game cost between $96 and $15,502.

Vividseats

Prices range between $106 and $445 for a single ticket to the Kings versus Warriors game.

If you buy 10 tickets through Vividseats — whether it’s to a sports event, comedy show or concert — you can earn credit toward your 11th purchase through the ticket rewards program.

Sacramento Kings ticket exchange Reddit forum

The r/Kings TicketExchange Reddit forum, created in 2016, is regularly used by Kings fans to buy and sell game tickets.

Full disclosure: This is one of the cheapest ways to buy tickets — also the riskiest.

“R/KingsTicketExchange is not responsible for any items sold or purchased through this sub! Purpose of this sub is to have a place to buy/sell tickets without the insane fees!,” a Reddit user wrote in a since-deleted post to the forum.

The forum has roughly 2,500 members and has a list of “top trusted sellers.”

Golden 1 Center box office

Golden 1 Center’s box office at 500 David J Stern Walk sells Kings tickets at prices similar to Ticketmaster, without the additional fees.

The catch: Tickets must be purchased in person at the box office.

The box office can be reached at 916-701-5401 during business hours.

