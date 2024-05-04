Mud-covered bodies retrieved from shaft near where surfers went missing in Mexico

Three unidentified mud-covered bodies have been recovered from a shaft in Mexico near where three surfers – two Australian brothers and an American – went missing in one of the country’s most violent states several days ago.

The parents of Jake, 30, a doctor, and Callum Robinson, 33, a member of Australia’s national lacrosse team, are reported to have arrived in Mexico, after mother Debra launched an appeal to find them on Facebook.

The Robinson brothers and their American friend Jack Carter, 30, were on vacation near the coastal city of Ensenada in the state of Baja California but have not been seen since April 27.

“We confirm there were three individuals found deceased in Santo Tomas, Baja California,” a statement from the FBI’s office in San Diego, California, said without providing the identities of the victims.

Authorities used a pulley system to hoist what appeared to be lifeless bodies covered in mud from a shaft on a cliff high above the Pacific, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

The bodies were discovered near the remote seaside area where the missing men’s tents and truck were found.

“A white pickup vehicle was located,” the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Debra Robinson launched an appeal for her sons on a Facebook community page for foreigners visiting the area last Wednesday. “Reaching out to anyone who has seen my two sons. They have not contacted us,” she wrote.

Three Mexicans being questioned

She said they had not arrived at their planned accommodation and that they were driving a white Chevrolet Colorado utility with Californian number plates.

Santo Tomas, where the FBI reported the discovery of the three bodies, is about 30 miles south-east of Ensenada.

More than a dozen responders, including federal agents, state police, forensic experts and military personnel, were working Friday on the difficult-to-access cliff area.

Navy personnel and officials from the state prosecutor’s office searched a cliff area in Ensenada earlier on Friday, according to city hall.

Baja California state authorities said Thursday that three Mexican nationals were being questioned in connection with the disappearances.

Baja California is a popular tourist destination but also one of Mexico’s most violent states because of organised crime groups.

Two other Australian surfers, Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman, were murdered and their bodies burned while travelling in the north-western Mexican state of Sinaloa in November 2015.

In March 2023, alleged members of the Gulf Cartel kidnapped four Americans in the north-eastern city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. Two of them were killed.