New murals unveiled on Caledon Trailway

There are some new improvements on the Caledon Trailway.

On June 21, the Town of Caledon announced that thanks to Rural Economic Development (RED) funding from the Provincial Government, several additions to infrastructure and public art were made along the Caledon Trailway this spring.

In the summer of 2023, Caledon applied for RED funding and was successful, receiving a grant of $117,274.

“With this funding, the Town implemented and installed various pieces of infrastructure throughout Caledon's villages to beautify and enhance public spaces, improving the visitor and resident experience in and near Caledon’s commercial core areas,” said the Town in a news release.

There are two new murals on the Caledon Trailway and they’re located between Mountainview and St. Andrews roads. They are a partnership between Caledon and the Caledon Trailway Book Committee.

One mural features an illustration of a train moving along the previous railway to acknowledge the history of the site; the other illustrates people cycling and walking along the Caledon Trailway.

The murals were funded by sales of the Caledon Trailway book, Province, and Town of Caledon’s Public Art Program.

On April 10, permanent wayfinding signs were installed on the Caledon Trailway in the village and hamlet intersections of Palgrave, Caledon East, Cheltenham, Inglewood, and Terra Cotta. The signage points trailway users in the direction of local attractions like cafes, pubs, restaurants and more.

“These signs were designed to provide context to the area surrounding the Trailway: amenities within walking distance, number of kilometers until the next village, reminders about trailway etiquette and a QR code link to Caledon’s tourism website,” said the Town.

The Town has installed bicycle repair stations along the Caledon Trailway that are equipped with allen keys, wrenches and air pumps.

Caledon has also committed more money in its 2024 budget to Caledon Trailway maintenance.

“Visitors to the Caledon Trailway will also notice the addition of boot brush stations at three locations. Installed by Parks Operations staff, these stations are part of a pilot project to increase awareness of invasive plants at some of the more popular Trailway access points,” said the Town. “Trail users will learn about common invasive plants and what they can do to reduce the spread along the Trailway. This project was made possible through collaboration with the Trans Canada Trail.”

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said she’s excited about all the recent improvements to the Caledon Trailway.

“On behalf of Council and staff I express our gratitude for the support from the Rural Economic Development program,” said Groves.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said her government is committed to supporting strong rural communities.

Ontario’s Minister of Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson said the Province is committed to supporting Ontario’s small towns.

“...I trust the return on the RED investment will pay dividends as public spaces are enhanced to attract visitors,” said Thompson. “The local murals will certainly create an attraction, while the wayfinding signage and bicycle repair stations will help tourists and locals enjoy the Caledon Trailway."

Caledon’s Chief Administrative Officer Nathan Hyde said enhancing the Caledon Trailway shows Caledon’s dedication to fostering active transportation.

“In improving accessibility from the trailway to local businesses we are supporting our strategic priority of community vitality and livability, enriching the vibrancy and liveliness of our hamlets and villages,” said Hyde.

Caledon Trailway Book Committee treasurer Wayne Noble said the committee is thrilled to be part of improvements to the Caledon Trailway, and shared that since 2020, $63,000 has been donated for Caledon Trailway enhancements by the committee.

“The mural is situated in a place full of history and illustrated on the base of an old trestle bridge that supported the Canadian Pacific Railway. At one time, Cardwell Junction had a railway station, restaurant, water tower and brickyard. The Caledon Trailway exists because of a partnership between volunteers, donors and the Town. Today we see these same groups, as well as the Provincial Government, coming together to create the first murals along the Caledon Trailway,” said Noble.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen