Our music recommendations: What we’re listening to this week, from Empress Of to Pillow Queens

Pillow Queens (PR Handout/Martyna Bannister)

Is your playlist in need of refreshment? We have some suggestions.

Justice - One Night/All Night (Featuring Tame Impala)

Over the years, Parisian dance duo Justice have drifted away from the hyper-saturated, rough-hewn take on French House that powered their still-influential 2007 debut, though they’ve still kept the strutting disco influences. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is the ideal match for this: the lead single from their first album in eight years.

Empress Of – What’s Love (Featuring MUNA)

There’s a new record on the way from LA-based pop artist Empress Of, featuring the Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, and the Taylor Swift and Boygenius approved duo MUNA. Based on the sheer heft of her collab with the latter - a glimmering hunk of gold - it’ll be one of this year’s big releases to watch out for.

Pillow Queens - Gone

The excellently-named Dublin punks and two-time Irish Album of the Year nominees are gearing up for third time lucky with upcoming album Name Your Sorrow, and its shoegaze-inflected single Gone is a proper stomper, with plenty of gravel.

Blue Bendy - Come On Baby, Dig!

Look, the market for south London post-punk bands who like hanging out at The Windmill in Brixton is more crowded than the queue for Chatsworth Bakehouse, but there’s something gripping about Blue Bendy’s fidgety, uneasy take on things.

Kim Gordon - BYE BYE

You know that cliche about certain icons reading out something mundane like a shopping list with such gravitas that it immediately becomes The Coolest Thing Ever? Atop the thunking, noise-trap of her new solo single BYE BYE, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon pulls off exactly this. “Call the vet, call the groomer, call the dog-sittaaaaah,” she drawls, miraculously making sheer nonsense sound weirdly profound.

Gossip - Real Power

“People in the streets are getting rowdy,” belts out Beth Ditto on Real Power, a protest-minded hunk of dance-punk that comes laden with disco strut. It’s the title track from the newly-reunited Arkansas band’s upcoming album.

Shygirl - tell me (ft Boy Noize)

Blane Muise’s upcoming EP might be called Club Shy, but her eurodance-flavoured collab with the German electronic producer Boys Noize is anything but introverted, and features additional production from the in-demand hyper-pop figurehead Sega Bodega.

Future Utopia - Looking for a Way Out (Of Del Rio)

Fraser T Smith is perhaps best known for his production work with London rappers Dave and Stormzy; he’s also a collaborator on Adele’s Set Fire to The Rain. Accordingly, his solo project Future Utopia comes as a sunny, psych-drenched surprise.

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Powered by a housey drum machine beat ripped straight out of Madonna’s Vogue, alongside tinny, syncopated stabs of piano, Yes, And? sees Grande taking a break from starring in Wicked to hit back at her critics. “Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” she demands in a robotic middle eight, scathing beneath the layers of stuttering vocal treatment. Her comeback, rumoured to pave the way to a new album, is co-produced by Grande, alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh (Taylor Swift, Charli XCX) and Max Martin (Britney Spears, Taylor Swift)

Lil Nas X - J Christ

As per, Lil Nas X’s visual concepts on J Christ leave more or less everybody else in the dust. In the accompanying video, the Lithia Springs rapper and singer poses as a number of Biblical figures – including Noah, Saint Peterand a crucified Jesus – as the apocalypse swiftly arrives. “Last year was a quiet year, now I'm on Mariah, yeah,” Nas announces, atop a wonky piano melody pulled straight out of Kendrick Lamar’s Humble.

Four Tet - Loved

After a stint touring in a trio with Fred Again.. and Skrillex (and channelling a good deal of chaos in the process) Kieran Hebden heads to a more reflective place with Loved. Packed out with luscious synths, and underpinned by a skittering, downtempo beat, it’s the first glimpse of a new album from the producer and DJ.

Jennifer Lopez - Can’t Get Enough

In the music video for her latest, J-Lo has heaps of fun poking fun at herself â “third time’s a charm?” mutters a bemused wedding guest, as she rapidly marries a succession of men who all appear to share a talent for sharp choreography. First performed at her 2022 wedding to actor Ben Affleck, the song interpolates the reggae banger I'm Still in Love With You (originally by Alton Ellis, and famously covered by Sean Paul and Sasha) and sets a promising scene for the pop icon’s first new album in 20 years.

The Last Dinner Party - Caesar on a TV Screen

The hour of this much-hyped London band’s debut fast approaches, but ahead of its February 2 release, this decadent slab of baroque-flavoured glam-rock is here to tide us over. “When I was a child, I never felt like a child,” sings Abigail Morris, theatrical as ever, “I felt like an emperor with a city to burn”.

A. G. Cook - Silver Thread Golden Needle

Though it was sad to see the wildly influential label PC Music - founded by AG Cook - closing down for good last year, it also felt like exactly the right time to bow out. While the south London collective first made a name for themselves by satirising pop, their trademark plasticky sound is now directly shaping the mainstream; Cook has collaborated with everyone from Madonna and Lady Gaga, to Charli XCX and Kim Petras. This 10 minute solo track, a warped, New Years Day hyperpop epic, is an early hint of the next era.

Sprints - Heavy

Sure, we’re only a few days into 2024, but Sprints’ relentlessly paced debut is already gunning for a spot in best albums of the year. There’s plenty to love about the Dublin band’s first full-length Letter To Self, out today, but the frenetic Heavy has to be a hard-hitting highlight.

Flesh Tape - Gargoyle

Fort Collins band Flesh Tape have a degree of subtlety to their shimmering post-punk; Gargoyle goes in hard enough, but there’s a certain softness to Larson Ross’ melodic vocals. It’s a blend that recalls Sonic Youth, Slint, or Shellac.

Nemzzz - Therapy

Underpinned by twinkling classical piano, Manchester rapper Nemzzz is putting his own spin on drill with Therapy; a reflective track that reflects on the hidden pressures of his rapid rise to fame.

Rina Sawayama - Flavour of the Month

A hidden gem from the Japanese deluxe edition of Hold The Girl, the Noughties indie pop indebted Flavour of the Month - which could easily be mistaken for a Girls Aloud b-side - now has a proper, international release.

Moistbreezy - When I’m Gone ft ÅNGEL 004

This silly and garish Eurotrash banger from New York hyperpop artist Moistbreezy is ridiculously fun; while she vows to exit a murky situationship, producer and DJ ÅNGEL 004 gamely plays the opposite role: “I’ll pretend that I love you/Then I’ll push you away”

HYPEMOM - Joanna

Spiky Brooklyn art-punks HYPEMOM have a way with words, describing their latest single as the musical equivalent of a ”leather-jacketed George Michael Bluth.” The Arrested Development simile feels weirdly apt; Joanna is brash, frantic, and more than a bit goofy.

IDLES – Grace

Bristol punks IDLES have just announced a massive headline show at Ally Pally this time next year; accordingly latest single Grace is suitably arena-baiting, conjuring enough brooding atmosphere and pummelling drums to command one of London’s biggest live spaces.

Adrianne Lenker - Ruined

Big Thief’s vocalist has one of the most haunting voices in contemporary indie, and on the spellbinding Ruined it crackles and soars like a fizzing firework. The song, which explores heartache and obsession, paves the way to a new solo album, out at some point next year.

horsegiirL - Wish

This mysterious masked singer claims that she was discovered by Whitney Horston as a young foal whinnying away in a stable; as you may well gather from this biography, her music also flirts with similarly ridiculous levels of absurdity. Who knew combining a Eurotrash interpolation of Wham!’s Last Christmas with unsettlingly sexual lyrics about Santa could make for such a festive bop?

NNAMDÏ - Going Crazy

American-Nigerian experimenter Nnamdi Ogbonnaya consistantly makes incredibly fun music, and the wonky, syrupy slow-trap of Going Crazy - which features his IRL niece and nephews on backing vocals - is no exception.

Tyla - Truth or Dare

After the South African star smashed multiple records with Water - one of the biggest break-out pop moments of this year -Truth or Dare trades in raunch to wave goodbye to being messed about: “would you still want me if I didn’t have it all,” she shrugs, “you could’ve had it with me, but instead you gave it up”

Nadine Shah - Twenty Things

The drums are so hollowly brutal that they seem to roar on Shah’s latest - an incendiary song that explores the strong connections she formed with a number of people while in recovery.

Yard Act - Petroleum

After narrowly missing out on a number one record with their debut, Leeds post-punks Yard Act are gearing up for its successor Where's My Utopia? -and the cartoonish spikiness of Petroleum serves as another early glimpse.

Wallace - Good Morning

As well as ticking off the bucket list item of playing Berghain for the first time, Jimmy Wallace also picked this week to release his album Red, Yellow, Black on the Tokyo-based nu-disco label Mule Musiq. The chugging, syncopated house of Good Morning is one of many highlights.

Snõõper – Company Car

An electro-punk steamer about twisting company benefits into yet more fuel for racing around town being hedonistic trouble-makers, this chaotic cut from the Nashville band - signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records - is a whole heap of fun.

Björk and Rosalía - Oral

Björk just happened to find this song lying around and semi-forgotten from the late Nineties, as you do. Now, though, she’s enlisted the Spanish singer Rosalía and in-demand electronic producer Sega Bodega to transform it into an ethereal, dancehall-laced protest song against the Icelandic salmon fishing industry.

Miso Extra - 2nd Floor

Born in Hong Kong, raised in Japan and now based in London, Miso Extra’s name puns on the racism she’s experienced in the UK; and this dual language solo project transforms her into an anime superhero. An eerie and cavernous break-up song, her latest single recalls early Grimes.

Kali Uchis - Labios Mordidos (ft. Karol G)

An early glimpse at Kali Uchis’ upcoming Spanish language album Orquídeas, Labios Mordidos (meaning: bitten lips) sees the Tyler, The Creator and Gorillaz collaborator teaming up with Colombian singer Karol G and interpolating retro dance hooks into this syncopated banger.

English Teacher - Mastermind Specialism

Growing out of spiky, sinister, Slint-styled guitars, Mastermind Specialism sees the Leeds band slowing things down and reflecting on feeling directionless – packed with their usually offbeat lyricism it namechecks everyone from the Tiger Who Came To Tea to Doctor Who.

Lucy Deakin - Wish You Were Dead

Manchester’s rising star Lucy Deakin has been teasing her loyal fanbase with her latest track, a play on t.A.T.u’s 2002 banger All The Things She Said, for weeks now, making good use of the nostalgic appeal of the sample. This also marks a departure from her original bedroom pop roots, and leads her into an edgier, grittier direction.

Sterling Press - Doorbell

Though they formed in London, rock band Sterling Press have made a bold statement by leaving the capital, jumping instead into the vibrant music circuit of the north-west. The confidence gained from sell out shows in Liverpool and Manchester oozes out of their latest offering - a swaggering, searing track that echoes the earlier material of Britpop legends Blur.

Oscar #Worldpeace - Gets Like Dat (feat. Bawo)

Multi-talented Tottenham rapper Oscar #Worldpeace returns with a new release, taking on production duties and vocals on the track, and enlisting west London MC Bawo as a guest star. The low-tempo, bass-heavy track explores resilience, with the two pals trading bars of self-determination over oscillating melodies.

Eliza Rose x Calvin Harris - Body Moving

A link-up between two dominant forces in dance music was always going to produce floor-filling results, so it’s no surprise that chart-toppers Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris completely nail the brief. The bouncy track, well equipped with horns and funky melodies, feels like a fiery explosion of summer. A welcome gift for a chilly, soggy capital.

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Dua Lipa has been busy teasing a brand new era of music with social media blackouts and cryptic snaps - and now that Houdini is finally here, it lives up to the hype. Produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, and go-to pop maestro Danny L Harle, it’s an explosion of Eighties synth-heaven, with a touch of psychedelia and Dua Lipa’s firmly established disco aesthetic. The result is an instantly catchy dance-pop banger, featuring one of Lipa’s finest vocal performances.

Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz - I Believe In Love Again

Following the continued success of her trance-inspired hit (It Goes Like) Nanana, it’s hard to imagine Peggy Gou slowing things down, but with her latest track, equipped with a Lenny Kraviz feature, the in-demand DJ and producer lowers the tempo for a chic, Nineties-inspired runway-ready effort that rings echoes of Nightcrawlers’ 1992 classic Push The Feeling On.

Mazza x Aitch x Potter Payper - Murdaside Remix

Liverpool rapper Mazza L20 had already picked up huge buzz on his original hard-hitting Murdaside track, which went viral on TikTok - amassing over 18m views on the platform, and 3.5m total streams. While the street stomper has already done numbers on its own, it now benefits from a remix, which includes two of UK rap’s leading names, Aitch and Potter Payper, who each provide a verse on the energetic track, giving it a new lease of life.

Logic1000 - Self To Blame (feat. Kayla Blackmon)

Berlin-based Logic1000 has been gaining traction since her bass-heavy 2021 banger What You Like with Malaysian-Irish artist yunè pinku was released, and now, following her freshly announced debut album Mother, due March 22, Logic1000 gives us a taste of what’s to come by dropping her lead single, equipped with bouncy, melodic house production and vocals from rising artist Kayla Blackmon.

Sharon Van Etten - Close To You

New Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers steers clear of reimagining contemporary songs with clunking harpsichords (praise be). Instead, they’ve tasked Warpaint’s resident drummer-producer extraordinaire Stella Mozgawa with assembling a dream team of soundtrack collaborators - and Sharon Van Etten’s contribution is a glimmering, indie-rock highlight. It’s co-written with the Aussie singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, and The Last Shadow Puppets’ Zach Dawes.

Porij - You Should Know Me

Spacey stabs of synth, chugging cosmic house and a hefty great euphoric bit of screaming to boot - this new one from dance-pop four-piece Porij (yes, they’re named after the breakfast dish) ticks all the big dancefloor banger boxes. Produced by David Wrench - who released the first ever Welsh-language acid house record, ever, before producing everyone from The xx and Frank Ocean to Caribou and Arlo Parks - it’s their first release since signing to Play It Again Sam.

The Last Dinner Party - On Your Side

You’ve all heard the idiom, right? You wait months and months for a buzz-band who you can only catch live at scrappy London venues to release a single, and then four belters, a full-blown headline tour, a Jools Holland telly debut, and news of a debut album all come along in rapid succession. One of The Last Dinner Party’s live staples, On Your Side doesn’t disappoint as a studio recording, and at times, Abigail Morris’ soaring, raw-hewn vocal has a hint of Kate Bush about it.