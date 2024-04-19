N.B. environment minister resigns, citing political differences with Higgs's Tories

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s environment minister quit on Friday, citing political differences with the Progressive Conservative government led by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Gary Crossman announced his decision on social media, saying that after 10 years representing the Saint John-area riding of Hampton, he has to prioritize his health.

“My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many ways with the direction of our party and government,” Crossman wrote. He did not specify which of his beliefs diverged from those of the party.

A dozen Tories have announced their departure from provincial politics since the 2020 election, including former ministers Daniel Allain, Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard and Jeff Carr.

Higgs has been facing internal revolt for nearly two years, starting with the resignation of former education minister Dominic Cardy in 2022. Some defectors have criticized his leadership style and his controversial policy requiring students under 16 to receive parental consent before they can change their names or pronouns at school.

Crossman was first elected in 2014, and he was appointed minister of environment and climate change in 2020.

He said he was resigning immediately from cabinet, and he will step down from his duties as the member for Hampton in the coming days.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have been your representative for the riding, and I thank you for this,” he wrote to his constituents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press