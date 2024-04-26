N.S. teachers to vote on tentative agreement next month

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Ryan Lutes told members Friday that a ratification vote has been set for May 22. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

A tentative contract agreement for Nova Scotia teachers will go to a vote at the end of next month.

Ryan Lutes, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, told members in an email Friday that details of the deal will be shared following a meeting with local presidents and regional representative council chairs on May 1.

Information sessions will follow later next month, with the ratification vote set for May 22.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced last week that the government and the union had reached an "agreement in principle," but that "final drafting" had to be done on the tentative deal.

"I'm very happy the bargaining teams were able to arrive at a tentative agreement that is fair to teachers and ensures improved classroom conditions for students and teachers," Houston said in a statement Friday.

Full details on the agreement won't be released until it's been ratified.

Lutes said last week the agreement includes improvements related to workload, classroom conditions and compensation, although he declined to offer specifics until it's been presented to teachers.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union represents 10,000 teachers in the province. Their last collective agreement expired in July 2023.

MORE TOP STORIES