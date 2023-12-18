N.S. unveils pilot program to help seniors live at home longer

Barbara Adams, Nova Scotia's minister for seniors and long-term care, announces the CAPABLE program at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S., on Monday. (Paul Palmeter - image credit)

A new pilot program, the first of its kind in Canada, will soon help seniors in the Preston area, Kings County and on the Halifax peninsula live more independently in their homes.

The Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders program (CAPABLE) will pair seniors with a registered nurse, an occupational therapist and a handyperson who will work with them to identify needs in their daily activities and inside their homes that will help them age in place.

"We know that seniors want to stay in their homes and the communities they helped to build and shape," said Barbara Adams, the provincial minister of seniors and long-term care, during a news conference at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S., on Monday. "In many cases, this can be achieved with some simple changes to their homes and day-to-day activities.

Jeff Densmore is the Regional Executive Director for the Central and Western Zones of VON Nova Scotia.

Jeff Densmore is the Regional Executive Director for the Central and Western Zones of VON Nova Scotia. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Adams says by testing innovative programs like CAPABLE, they will be giving seniors back their independence. Program teams will work with seniors to set goals and make modifications, which could include recommending exercises to improve strength and mobility. The team may also review medications, rearrange furniture, moving frequently used items so they are easier to reach, install grab bars in washrooms, repair steps and many other items.

"As the CAPABLE program rolls out clients will learn new skills and identify strategies to help keep them healthier," said Jeff Densmore, the regional executive director for the central and western zones of VON Nova Scotia. "They'll also identify home improvements that will help them become more independent and safer within their homes."

The three communities were chosen so the program will be tested in both rural and urban areas of the province. The CAPABLE pilot will be delivered by VON Nova Scotia, which will work with community organizations to identify and refer local seniors. Three hundred seniors — 100 in each area — will be able to enrol in the pilot, a program that was developed by Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore.

Occupational therapist Amanda Bradshaw will be one of the people delivering the new CAPABLE program.

Occupational therapist Amanda Bradshaw will be one of the people delivering the new CAPABLE program. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"This really does prioritize giving us the time and resources that we need to be truly client-centered in our approach," said occupational therapist Amanda Bradshaw. "Having extra time to spend with a client in their home, to get to know them and figure out what they are dealing with on an everyday basis is going to be paramount."

Applications are now open for seniors in the communities of Cherry Brook, Lake Loon, North Preston, East Preston and surrounding area. Applications are expected to open for seniors in Kings County and on the Halifax peninsula early in 2024.

The Nova Scotia government is spending $2 million on the new program and to qualify, seniors must be 65 or older, have physical or mobility challenges and have a net income of $85,000 or less or receive income assistance. Seniors can get more information and apply by calling 1-888-925-6101 or going to the program's website.

