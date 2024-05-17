Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Taylor Hill and More Supermodels Turn Cannes Film Festival 2024 Into Their Own Runway With Glamorous Looks

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet has turned into a fashion runway for supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Bruna and Romee Strijd, who showcased their glamorous style at the event in Cannes.

The annual festival, which previews new films from around the world, has already hosted red carpets for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Megalopolis” and “The Second Act.” This year, filmmaker Greta Gerwig is serving as jury president for the main competition, while French actress Camille Cottin was chosen to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival.

Here, WWD delves into the fashion shown by top models on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore a gown from Saiid Kobeisy’s spring 2024 couture collection at the festival’s opening night on Tuesday. The flowing crimson creation boasted a daring high slit. Klum paired the dress with glittering pumps and dazzling diamond earrings.

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill graced the red carpet in a strapless white dress by Balmain, featuring a thigh-high slit. Hill adorned herself with a bold collar necklace from Messika.

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd made her grand entrance in a floor-length pink gown adorned with feathery details by Eman Allan. The ensemble featured a rhinestone corset. Elevating her ensemble, Strijd adorned pieces from Messika’s Born to be Wild High Jewelry collection, including a necklace, rings and a bracelet.

Cindy Bruna

For the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, Cindy Bruna opted for an ab-baring suit, comprising a matching trenchcoat, shirt and high-rise maxiskirt. The look was sourced from the emerging designer Laruicci’s fall 2024 collection. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe silver pumps and added chandelier earrings to bring it all together.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell, under the styling of Law Roach, resurrected an iconic Chanel runway look for her red carpet appearance on Wednesday. The dress, adorned with striking bands of mesh cutouts and pearl straps, harks back to Campbell’s runway moment during the French label’s fall 1996 couture presentation.

Maria Borges

Maria Borges graced the red carpet in a black dress designed by Calvin Opaleye, adorned with bold sequins. The gown featured a dramatic slit, adding an extra touch of allure to her ensemble. To complement her look, the model accessorized with Pomellato jewelry and sandals.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the photo call for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" during the 77th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy at the photo call for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" during the 77th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the photo call for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" during the 77th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen walked the red carpet in a white gown by Vivienne Westwood. The dress showcased Westwood’s signature corsetry accentuated further by a cascading cape that trailed behind her. Complementing her ensemble, Christensen opted for a white satin bow by Jennifer Behr to adorn her ponytail. She topped the look with Pomellato jewelry.

