Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Taylor Hill and More Supermodels Turn Cannes Film Festival 2024 Into Their Own Runway With Glamorous Looks
The 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet has turned into a fashion runway for supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Bruna and Romee Strijd, who showcased their glamorous style at the event in Cannes.
The annual festival, which previews new films from around the world, has already hosted red carpets for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Megalopolis” and “The Second Act.” This year, filmmaker Greta Gerwig is serving as jury president for the main competition, while French actress Camille Cottin was chosen to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival.
More from WWD
ACM Awards 2024 Worst Dressed: Gwen Stefani, Karen Fairchild and More
Double-Cs Unite for Francis Ford Coppola-Chanel Dinner at the Cannes Film Festival
Rabanne's New Capsule Collection With Net-a-porter Will Have You Partying Like Jane Birkin
Here, WWD delves into the fashion shown by top models on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum wore a gown from Saiid Kobeisy’s spring 2024 couture collection at the festival’s opening night on Tuesday. The flowing crimson creation boasted a daring high slit. Klum paired the dress with glittering pumps and dazzling diamond earrings.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill graced the red carpet in a strapless white dress by Balmain, featuring a thigh-high slit. Hill adorned herself with a bold collar necklace from Messika.
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd made her grand entrance in a floor-length pink gown adorned with feathery details by Eman Allan. The ensemble featured a rhinestone corset. Elevating her ensemble, Strijd adorned pieces from Messika’s Born to be Wild High Jewelry collection, including a necklace, rings and a bracelet.
Cindy Bruna
For the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, Cindy Bruna opted for an ab-baring suit, comprising a matching trenchcoat, shirt and high-rise maxiskirt. The look was sourced from the emerging designer Laruicci’s fall 2024 collection. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe silver pumps and added chandelier earrings to bring it all together.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell, under the styling of Law Roach, resurrected an iconic Chanel runway look for her red carpet appearance on Wednesday. The dress, adorned with striking bands of mesh cutouts and pearl straps, harks back to Campbell’s runway moment during the French label’s fall 1996 couture presentation.
Maria Borges
Maria Borges graced the red carpet in a black dress designed by Calvin Opaleye, adorned with bold sequins. The gown featured a dramatic slit, adding an extra touch of allure to her ensemble. To complement her look, the model accessorized with Pomellato jewelry and sandals.
Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates
Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen walked the red carpet in a white gown by Vivienne Westwood. The dress showcased Westwood’s signature corsetry accentuated further by a cascading cape that trailed behind her. Complementing her ensemble, Christensen opted for a white satin bow by Jennifer Behr to adorn her ponytail. She topped the look with Pomellato jewelry.
Launch Gallery: Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates
Best of WWD
Every Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Film Festival Look Through the Years: Purple Lips, Hooded Elegance in Sophie Couture and More
Janet Jackson's Best Red Carpet Style Through the Years: Red Ruffles, Sleek Suits and More Standout Fashion Moments
The Worst Dressed Stars in ACM Awards History: Country Music Stars Who Hit Flat Notes on the Red Carpet