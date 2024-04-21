Nashville Preschool Teacher Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Students and Another Employee

Sheneca Cowart, 29, was taken into custody by Nashville Metro Police on April 18

A Nashville daycare center was placed on lockdown earlier this week after a teacher threatened students and another employee, authorities said.

On April 18, Sheneca Cowart was arrested by the Nashville Metro Police Department for allegedly threatening a colleague at The Academy of McCrory Lane, according to a news release from police.

Cowart, 29, was taken into custody by the Rapid School Safety Team at the preschool, and witnesses told police that she made threats against another teacher and the school after an argument.

She also threatened to “retrieve a firearm,” authorities said.

Cowart was charged with assault, threat of mass violence at a school and two counts of carrying a weapon onto school property, per police, who said they recovered a handgun from her purse.

A second firearm was recovered by police in the driver’s side of her car, authorities said.

Cowart was allegedly heard making threats including, “When I start shooting, you better run,” a teacher told police, local outlet WSMV reported, citing authorities.

She also claimed to have a gun “on her” and threatened to “shoot up” the daycare, per the outlet.

According to a police report obtained by WSMV, Cowart denied the claims and denied having a gun on her.

Cowart is being held by Nashville Metro Police in lieu of a $37,000 bond.

It is not immediately clear if she has legal representation to comment on her behalf.



