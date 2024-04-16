Nat Sciver-Brunt named Wisden's top women's cricketer

Nat Sciver-Brunt has become the first English woman to be honoured as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world.

The 31-year-old took top billing in the women's game following an outstanding run of form in 2023, with Australia captain Pat Cummins picking up the men's trophy having led his country to success in both the World Test Championship and 50-over World Cup.

He succeeds Ben Stokes, who has landed the prestigious title three times in the last four years.

Sciver-Brunt's star power was acknowledged by Mumbai Indians at the start of the year, when her £320,000 Women's Premier League deal made her the UK's highest-paid female team athlete.

Since then, she has hit three ODI centuries in five innings, including two Ashes tons in the space of 72 hours as England came from 6-0 down to draw the marquee series 8-8.

She also thrashed a 66-ball hundred against Sri Lanka, a new English record, having previously been named player of the final and second top run-scorer in the WPL.

In earning Wisden's nod, Sciver-Brunt finally places an English name on the women's gong, which has been won five times by Australians in the 10 years since its inception.