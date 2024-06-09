Nation Gripped by Mystery of Missing Florida Woman Who Went to Start New Life Overseas

MADRID—Like a hunt for a needle in a haystack, FBI officers in blue and yellow jackets and Spanish police painstakingly searched through the countryside outside Madrid for the body of Ana María Henao Knezevich.

Allegedly, police believe she was killed by her estranged husband, her body stuffed in a suitcase and dumped somewhere outside the Spanish capital.

As part of the search, officers waded through water under a bridge in Medinaceli, in Soria, rural province north of Madrid.

But so far, they have come up with nothing. Spanish police admit to The Daily Beast that they have “not found any sign of the body.”

Without a body, it raises the question: was Ana María really murdered by David Knezevich?

On the other side of the Atlantic, her estranged husband is languishing in a cell after being arrested at Miami International Airport last month when he arrived on a flight from his native Serbia.

Knezevich, an American-Serbian businessman, has been charged with kidnapping.

His lawyer insists he was in Serbia, thousands of miles from Spain, when his wife disappeared on Feb. 2 and that he is an innocent man.

The search for the missing American has gripped Spain, where newspapers and television have followed every twist and turn in the case.

Ana María, a Colombian native, moved from Fort Lauderdale, U.S. to Spain in December, as she was in the middle of a messy divorce, friends said.

She was said to have sent messages from Spain to friends, saying she had met someone and was very happy.

But friends told police it did not sound like Ana María and investigators say these were, in fact, sent by her husband.

Court papers filed in Florida allege that the day after Ana María went missing, the defendant asked a Colombian woman he had met on a dating app to translate a message into Spanish for him in the style of a Colombian character, which he claimed he need for a script he was writing.

The last image of her alive showed her walking into her rented Madrid apartment with a bunch of flowers.

The marriage was breaking down and a friend reportedly suggested Ana María feared her husband.

Knezevich has had a successful business career as CEO and founder of EOX Technology Solutions, which provides IT and technological services to businesses.

The couple’s business assets, which reportedly amount to millions of dollars, were the reason for the acrimonious divorce after Ana María proposed sharing the assets, friends say.

But what of the evidence to link him to the scene of the alleged crime?

Suspicions grew around Knezevich after he refused to come to Spain to help take part in the hunt for Ana María.

Then Spanish police say the man wearing a black motorbike helmet who spray-painted security cameras in the apartment block where Ana María was living was the same man who ended her life.

The images show a stocky man who had a way of walking which matched Knezevich, detectives say. Security images from a Madrid hardware store allegedly show the same man buying spray paint and gaffer tape on the day of the disappearance.

A grand jury in Fort Lauderdale has returned an indictment charging Knezevich with one count of kidnapping.

Chief magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres ordered Knezevich to be detained pending trial.

The mystery deepened this week when court papers in Spain revealed police believe her 36-year-old husband had driven across Europe allegedly to end his wife’s life.

According to the case papers, published by Spanish news agency EFE, Knezevich drove 7,677 kilometres (4,770 miles) from Belgrade in Serbia to Madrid days before his wife vanished.

Police believe he carefully planned the alleged crime, disguising a car he had hired as he traveled. When it was returned to the car hire office, court documents allege the windows had been tinted and there were signs of the license plates being replaced.

At about 6pm local time on Feb. 2, police believe a blue Peugeot 208 was parked outside number 67 Calle Francisco de Silveda, in the upmarket Salamanca area. Inside the car, police believe, was Knezevich who then went into the building.

An hour later, a figure emerged from the house carrying a suitcase.

Police claim that inside the bag was the lifeless body of Ana María.

Security cameras picked up images of the same Peugeot 208 on roads in Madrid, Guadalajara, Soria and Zaragoza. The images date from the time David allegedly left the house into the early hours of the next day.

The FBI and Spanish police have searched for any sign of Ana María or the suitcase along these roads where the Peugeot shows up on cameras.

But so far, investigators have failed to turn up any evidence allegedly linking Knezevich directly to his wife’s kidnapping, raising the question of whether police have been barking up the wrong tree?

Or perhaps the police might be pursuing the wrong person?

The case took an international twist when police tried to track Knezevich’s alleged journey back from Spain to Serbia.

In a joint operation with police in France, Italy, Slovenia, they attempted to piece together his most probable route from the Spanish capital to Belgrade.

Initially, no trace was found of Knezevich on the roads across Europe, casting doubt over whether he ever made the journey.

Spanish police now believe that to avoid showing up on roadside cameras, he allegedly used at least two stolen number plates.

A judge in Madrid has now asked Serbian authorities for permission for Spanish officers to travel to Knezevich’s own country.

“The investigation continues. We have so far not found any sign of the body of a 40-year-old American woman,” a spokesman for the Spanish police told The Daily Beast.

