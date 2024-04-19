Navarro leads the Colorado Rapids against Dallas

FC Dallas (1-4-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-2-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Colorado -130, FC Dallas +357, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Navarro leads the Colorado Rapids into a matchup with Dallas after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Rapids are 3-2-2 in Western Conference play. The Rapids are ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 12 goals.

Dallas is 1-2-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 10 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Navarro has scored four goals with one assist for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has three goals and one assist.

Dante Sealy has scored one goal for Dallas. Petar Musa has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Rapids: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Kimani Stewart-Baynes (injured), Daniel Chacon (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Connor Ronan (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Asier Illarramendi Andonegi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press