NC Cherokee may soon sell marijuana to any adults who want it, tribal official says

Joe Marusak
·3 min read

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in western North Carolina could soon expand sales at its new medical cannabis superstore to all adults, a tribal council member said at a recent council work session.

Great Smoky Cannabis Company opened Saturday as the only dispensary in the state where such marijuana sales are legal. Sales are limited to those with a medical cannabis card issued by the tribe’s Cannabis Control Board or a similar board out of state.

At a Cherokee tribal council work session Monday, April 15, 2024, council member Boyd Owle, far right, announces that the tribe’s adult-use cannabis ordinance should be finished and voted on in June. That would open the tribe’s medical cannabis dispensary to recreational-use adult buyers.
At a Cherokee tribal council work session Monday, April 15, 2024, council member Boyd Owle, far right, announces that the tribe’s adult-use cannabis ordinance should be finished and voted on in June. That would open the tribe’s medical cannabis dispensary to recreational-use adult buyers.

The dispensary is in the tribe’s massive former bingo hall at U.S. 19 and Bingo Loop Road, near Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, 46 miles west of Asheville in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Happy 4.20 & Welcome to our Grand Opening!” reads the message on the dispensary website.

The store opened with at least 34,000 “fully tested, certified products,” said Forrest Parker, general manager of Qualla Enterprises, the Cherokee cannabis subsidiary.

Products on display at the Great Smoky Cannabis Company on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 during an open house.
Products on display at the Great Smoky Cannabis Company on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 during an open house.

Products include flower, vape items, edibles and topicals, officials said.

Recreational sales targeted for June, official says

Also Saturday, State Rep. Zach Hawkins, D-Durham, said he’s filing legislation “to further support the (marijuana) decriminalizing and legalization movement.” Marijuana remains illegal in North Carolina and federally.

April 20 is recognized by marijuana users and producers as the national cannabis holiday.

In a historic vote on Sept. 7, tribal members by 70% approved adult use of marijuana on tribal land. The tribe on the 57,000-acre Qualla Boundary had already approved the use and controlled sale of medical cannabis.

Adult or recreational use remains illegal on the Qualla Boundary until the tribal council finishes crafting and then approves an adult use ordinance.

That could happen in June, council member Boyd Owle said at the end of a council work session Monday called to continue work on the ordinance.

Boyd Owle, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal council member
Boyd Owle, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal council member

Owle urged patience to people wondering why it’s taking so long since the September vote to legalize adult use.

“It’s going to take some time,” he said. “Let’s get it right before we put it out there. But we’re on the right track. I’d like to see it on the agenda come June and approve recreational.”

Owle is serving his third-straight term as tribal council representative for the Birdtown and 3200 Acre Tract communities.

No council member objected to Owle’s timetable before the meeting adjourned. Neither did any officials with Qualla Enterprises LLC in the audience. More work sessions will be held to complete the ordinance, Owle said.

“Just be patient so we can work on this and get it going and make sure it’s correct,” Owle said, adding that his message was to the general public that overwhelming approved adult-use sales.

“How proud that I am”

Parker called the dispensary opening the culmination of “a big week.”

“Thank you to y’all,” he told the tribal council Monday. “It’s a monumental, historic week for our tribe, and I appreciate your working so hard. The people at Qualla, we appreciate it.”

“I just want to tell the community how proud that I am of this crew of people,” Parker said. “And I want them to know we’re working every day to make sure we do this in the most efficient way, and in a way that you guys and the community can be proud of what we’re doing.”

Potential revenues

The dispensary could generate nearly $206 million in gross sales revenues in its first year if limited to medical patients, compared with $385 million if product is available to all adult users, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The figures were released by Qualla Enterprises before last year’s adult-use referendum. Cannabis industry consultant HedgeRow Analysis developed the estimates for Qualla Enterprises.

In its fifth year, the dispensary could generate a respective $578 million and $843 million in gross sales revenues, according to the HedgeRow Analysis estimates.

News & Observer Staff Writer Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan contributed.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US House advances $95 bln package for Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday moved ahead with a $95 billion legislative package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months.Friday's procedural vote passed with more support from Democrats than from Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber.The package is similar to one that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate in February. But the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, held off on it for months in the face of fierce opposition from a small but vocal segment of his own party."This was going to require substantial Democratic participation."House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday told reporters that his party had to step up and ensure support to U.S. allies Ukraine and Israel because of some lawmakers he called "pro-Putin Republicans.""And we had a choice: are we going to put people over politics. Because the political thing to do is always to let the extreme MAGA Republicans crash and burn. Because they have so many out-of-control members, they cannot govern on their own."Republican lawmakers such as Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie of the House Freedom Caucus objected to advancing the aid package."I'm concerned that the Speaker's cut a deal with the Democrats to fund foreign wars rather than to secure our border."Texas Republican Chip Roy demanded Speaker Johnson live up to a pledge to first get funding for the U.S. Southern Border."To that I say, amen, and where is that, Speaker Johnson?"Republican lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene has already filed a motion to vacate Johnson's seat as speaker. Greene has not said whether she will pursue the motion, but on Wednesday predicted he would not remain in leadership for long.The House is expected to vote on the measure on Saturday, after which it will return to the Senate, and is expected to move from there to U.S. President Joe Biden's desk and be signed into law.

  • House conservatives have a special group dedicated to preserving their power. Of course, it's called the FART team.

    The somewhat secretive House Freedom Caucus couldn't stay completely silent about a potentially deadly threat to their control.

  • Johnson won’t change rules over removing him from speakership after hardliners revolt

    Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership, after hardliners reacted with fury to a proposed change to House rules.

  • US House advances $95 billion Ukraine-Israel package toward Saturday vote

    The U.S. House of Representatives advanced a $95 billion legislative package on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months. Friday's procedural vote, which passed 316-94 with more support from Democrats than the Republicans who hold a narrow majority, advanced a package similar to a measure that passed the Democratic-majority Senate in February. Democratic President Joe Biden, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell and top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries had been pushing for a House vote since then.

  • The House GOP Is About to Jam Senate Dems on the TikTok Bill

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and TikTokTo the chagrin of middle-schoolers everywhere, the most extreme restrictions on TikTok are on a glide path to passage in Congress.The bill—which is now set to get a vote on Saturday and is expected to pass with strong bipartisan support—has animated distraught TikTok creators of all ages to call congressional offices and demand they oppose a ban on the popular video app.While the legislation is largely understood and refer

  • House leaders toil to advance Ukraine and Israel aid. But threats to oust speaker grow

    WASHINGTON (AP) — House congressional leaders were toiling Thursday on a delicate, bipartisan push toward weekend votes to approve a $95 billion package of foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as several other national security policies at a critical moment at home and abroad. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson this week set in motion a plan to advance the package, which has been held up since October by GOP lawmakers resistant to approving more funding for Ukraine's fight agai

  • GOP impeachment efforts hit brick wall

    Republican impeachment efforts against President Biden and his Cabinet appear to have hit a brick wall after the Senate swiftly dismissed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Senators dismissed a pair of impeachment articles Wednesday after less than three hours of procedural bickering, closing out the House GOP’s yearlong effort to oust…

  • Feds mull options as Métis self-government bill threatens to collapse

    The federal government is mulling a path forward after the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan dropped support for its own proposed self-government legislation, another blow to the controversial Bill C-53.If passed, the bill would recognize Métis political associations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario as Indigenous governments, but it faces vigorous opposition from First Nations in Ontario and other Métis in Manitoba and Alberta.Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) President Glen McCallum announced the mo

  • Senate to stay in session to pass House’s Ukraine, Israel package

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned Senate colleagues Friday they should be prepared to stay in session through the weekend to finish work on a long-stalled package to fund the war in Ukraine, Israel and other emergency security needs. Schumer pointed out that senators may have to stick around the Capitol to also finish work on legislation…

  • US House set to vote on foreign aid package: What's in it?

    The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a foreign aid package over the weekend which will give billions of dollars in support to several regions including Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, a bill forcing ByteDance's divestment from TIkTok has found its way into the package. While there is sure to be pushback from either side of the aisle, is there enough bipartisan goodwill to see the package passed? Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner joins Market Domination Overtime to give insight into the House Foreign Aid package and the chances of it passing. On the chances of it passing, Garner claims the bill "will go to the Senate and I suspect it will ultimately pass. The TikTok issue was something that was kind of interesting because there was some apprehension about the TikTok legislation by some Senate Democrats, among others, that's apparently been addressed. So you're going to have a series of individual votes on these different bills that are going to be cobbled together, merged together, sent to the Senate, and I think it passes. " For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

  • Quebec labour code doesn't infringe rights of casino managers, Supreme Court rules

    OTTAWA — Excluding front-line supervisors at a Montreal casino from organizing under the Quebec labour-relations regime does not infringe their constitutional rights, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled. In a decision Friday, the top court said barring managers from the regime through a provision of the Quebec labour code is not a violation of their Charter guarantee of freedom of association. Seventy per cent of the operation supervisors assigned to gaming tables at Casino de Montréal were me

  • US Congress moves ahead on bill to push TikTok's Chinese owner to sell

    An effort to force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in the U.S. was gaining steam in Congress on Thursday, with the House of Representatives setting a vote for Saturday and a key Senate Democrat voicing support for the move. The Republican-controlled House included the measure in a sweeping $95 billion legislative package that would provide aid to allies including Ukraine and Israel, a major step forward in a months-long push in Washington. The new bill, which would give ByteDance a year to sell the short-video app, won the support of U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, whose backing greatly increases the chances of the measure becoming law.

  • US Senate votes to reauthorize surveillance program, Biden to sign swiftly

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted late on Friday night to approve the reauthorization of a controversial surveillance program, narrowly missing the midnight expiration of the program, and the White House said President Joe Biden would swiftly sign it. The reauthorization secures what supporters call a key element of U.S. foreign intelligence gathering. "Democrats and Republicans came together and did the right thing for our country safety," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

  • Senate passes surveillance bill despite contentious debate over privacy concerns

    The Senate voted late Friday to reauthorize a key surveillance authority, avoiding a lapse in the controversial program.

  • Opinion: Mike Johnson is testing to see if the MAGA Republican fever can be broken

    Despite fierce opposition from MAGA Republicans within his caucus, House Speaker Mike Johnson is moving forward with a legislative package to aid Ukraine, a decision that could very well cost his job, writes CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer.

  • What’s next for Tri-Cities Latina lawmaker ousted from her WA seat by redistricting?

    “I was the first Latina senator elected in Eastern Washington and have loved serving my constituents.”

  • Speaker of Ontario legislature stands by keffiyeh ban; Ford, opposition seek reversal

    TORONTO — The Speaker of Ontario's legislature is standing by a ruling that bans people in the building from wearing keffiyehs, which he says are being worn to make a political statement, even after the premier and all opposition parties asked him to reverse it. The legislature has a long-standing rule that members can't use props, signage or accessories intended to express a political statement, and Speaker Ted Arnott said after "extensive research" he has concluded that keffiyehs meet that def

  • GOP Rep. Jake LaTurner Says He Won’t Run for Re-Election

    Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesRep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced on Thursday that he will not be seeking re-election, splashing into the steady stream of Congress members who are opting out of the rat race.In a statement, LaTurner said that he would stay in his seat for the remainder of his term, but that he would not seek re-election, so he could spend more time with his four children. The Kansas Republican wrote, “the busy schedule of serving in Congress has taken a toll. The unrepeat

  • Cruz: Democrats tossed ‘2 centuries of precedent’ by rejecting Mayorkas articles of impeachment

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ripped Democrats in the upper chamber for dismissing two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, claiming they tossed more than two centuries of “precedent” in the Senate. “Yesterday, Chuck Schumer threw over two centuries of precedent in the United States Senate out of the window,” Cruz…

  • Is the KY legislature serving our commonwealth? This year, the answer was too often no. | Opinion

    OpEd: Education and childcare were shorted in a year the Legislature had billions of dollars in surplus the General Assembly could have used to give the people some things they want and need.