NCIS: Hawai'i star says show cancellation is "huge loss for representation"

NCIS: Hawai'i cast and show bosses have been responding to the news that the procedural spin-off has been cancelled.

Agent Kate Whistler actor Tori Anderson posted on her Twitter/X: "Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream.

"I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

Karen Neal/CBS - Getty Images

Jason Antoon, who played cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik, shared the announcement on his Instagram and wrote: "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo."

The show's co-creator and executive producer Christopher Silber also shared his thoughts on Twitter/X: "Four years ago, [Jan Nash,] [Matt Bosack] and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew... and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all."

"#NCISHawaii was a dream. And while it's ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, [Silver] and {Nash], our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home..." Boscak added.

CBS

"I'm proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity... To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou."

At the time of writing, Vanessa Lachey has not responded to the cancellation, but just the other week she shared an interview celebrating 1000 episodes of the franchise.

NCIS: Hawai'i airs Monday nights on CBS in the US, with the final episode set to air on May 6. In the UK, the show streams on Disney+.

