NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26M to Costco, Loblaw in recent years

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances.

In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers.

Newly released data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows Costco was also given more than $15 million for fridges and to reduce emissions.

Loblaw was given more than $10 million.

The payments were made to the two grocery chains between 2019 and 2023.

Singh says while people are deciding what they can afford in grocery aisles, the Liberals are deciding how many millions of dollars to hand out to grocery giants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press