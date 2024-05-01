Neighbours confirms dramatic comeuppance for Chelsea

The following article contains discussion of topics including baby loss that some readers may find upsetting.



Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours schemer Chelsea Murphy is in for a nasty shock next week as her luck finally runs out in dramatic scenes.

Chelsea and Paul Robinson's engagement party descends into chaos as Krista Sinclair suddenly remembers her rival's terrible secret.

This week's episodes have seen Krista realise that Chelsea locked her in the Lassiters' sauna room on purpose, which led to the tragic loss of Krista's baby daughter Hope.

A showdown between the two women was interrupted when Krista collapsed due to her latest drugs use. Once Krista regained consciousness, she had no memory of her realisation or her showdown with Chelsea.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Dex Varga-Murphy issues home truths in Felix story

Next week, Krista is discharged from hospital and decides to focus on the future rather than the past.

Krista's plans to move forward hit an immediate roadblock when she catches up with Chelsea and Paul. Although the conversation seems innocuous enough, some familiar words trigger an important memory for Krista.

Oblivious to the fact that her lies are catching up with her, Chelsea puts the last-minute preparations in place for her and Paul's engagement party.

IT technician Jeffrey Swan is still causing problems for Chelsea, but she's determined not to worry about him on her special day.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Dex Varga-Murphy issues home truths in Felix story

As Chelsea celebrates in front of family and friends, she's unaware that Krista has her memory back and intends to crash her party alongside Jeffrey to finally reveal everything.

Will Krista's allegations be believed, or will Chelsea find a way to worm her way out of trouble yet again?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, May 8.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

You Might Also Like